Report: Blue Jays OF Hernandez to miss 'serious time'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 20:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is expected to miss "serious time" due to an undisclosed injury, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported Sunday morning. Hernandez highlighted a three-hit performance on Saturday by belting his team-leading 14th homer in the second inning of a 9-8 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Per Longley, Hernandez injured himself in the contest while swinging the bat. He played the entire game and was 3 for 5 at the plate with three runs scored.

Hernandez is scheduled to have an MRI on Sunday. Longley reported that Hernandez's injury is believed to be in the rib area.

Hernandez, 27, leads the club in batting (.308), hits (45), total bases (93), and RBIs (27). His 27 runs scored are just two behind Cavan Biggio for the club lead. Hernandez is batting .245 with 74 home runs and 180 RBIs in 366 career games with the Houston Astros and Blue Jays.

