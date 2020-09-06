Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gasly surprise Italian GP winner as Hamilton given penalty

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly claimed an unlikely victory at the Italian Grand Prix after a thrilling race which saw world champion Lewis Hamilton given a 10-second penalty and both Ferraris fail to finish at their home circuit on Sunday.

PTI | Monza | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:01 IST
Gasly surprise Italian GP winner as Hamilton given penalty

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly claimed an unlikely victory at the Italian Grand Prix after a thrilling race which saw world champion Lewis Hamilton given a 10-second penalty and both Ferraris fail to finish at their home circuit on Sunday. It was Gasly's first-ever win in Formula One. The 24-year-old Frenchman finished 0.415 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and 3.358 ahead of Racing Point's Lance Stroll on a surreal-looking podium. All three drivers had never won a race and each had only one top-three finish to their name.

Hamilton appeared on course for a comfortable victory from pole position but he was given the stop-go penalty for entering the pit lane when closed. The Mercedes driver finished seventh, 17.245 behind Gasly.

Ferrari's abysmal weekend continued as Sebastian Vettel had a brake failure on Lap 7 and he limped into the pits with his right-rear brake disc in flames. It was the four-time champion's first DNF at Monza in his 14th start. His teammate Charles Leclerc had made it into fourth but lost the rear of the car under acceleration through Parabolica on Lap 25 and crashed into the barriers, causing the race to be red flagged.

By that time Hamilton's penalty had been announced. Hamilton had pitted immediately after the safety car had been deployed after Kevin Magnussen broke down but was unaware the pit lane was closed as the marshals recovered Magnussen's Haas. Antonio Giovinazzi received the same sanction.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Raut called Ahmedabad mini Pakistan, must apologise:BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of defaming Gujarat by calling Ahmedabad a mini Pakistan and demanded that he apologise to the people of Gujarat and Ahmedabad. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai earlier in the day, Raut ...

Cycling-Improving Bernal waiting for his moment on the Tour de France

Egan Bernal might not look as strong as the Slovenian duo of Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar after a week of racing on the Tour de France, but the defending champion is waiting for the right moment to put the hammer down.Jumbo Vismas Roglic...

692 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oman, 87,072 in total

Muscat Oman, September 6 ANIXinhua The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 692 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 87,072, the official Oman News Agency ONA reported.Meanwhile, 579 ...

Kerala FM tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the first in the cabinet to contract the infection, and has been shifted to the medical college hospital here, official sources said. His swab samples wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020