Bengaluru's Mohsin Ahmed leads in Indian Crossword League
The contest, which was open to Indians across the world earlier, has been thrown open to foreigners from this edition, the release said. There will be eight more weekly online rounds before the offline 'Grand Finale' to be held in Bengaluru, the date for which will be decided later.PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-09-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 00:40 IST
Reigning champion Mohsin Ahmed of Bengaluru has established lead at the end of the first scoring round of the eighth edition of the annual global contest Indian Crossword League, popularly called IXL. Ahmed is followed by Chennai's Ramki Krishnan at the second position. Ramki has won the contest four times in the last seven editions, an IXL release said on Sunday.
Three overseas players Sowmya Ramkumar (3rd), Philip Coote (6th) and Koh Ting Sween Kenny (7th) have also made it to the top 10. The contest, which was open to Indians across the world earlier, has been thrown open to foreigners from this edition, the release said.
There will be eight more weekly online rounds before the offline 'Grand Finale' to be held in Bengaluru, the date for which will be decided later. The top 30 participants on the cumulative leader board will take part in the final.
Started in 2013, IXL has been acknowledged as one of its kind by the Limca Book of Records, the release said..
- READ MORE ON:
- IXL
- Bengaluru
- Ramki Krishnan
- Chennai
- Indians
- Limca Book of Records
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Bengaluru sees sharpest decline in revenue per available room
Bengaluru, Aug 24 (PTI) Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru
WeWork India provides 15,700 sq ft office space in Bengaluru to Khaitan & Co
CCB Bengaluru Police seizes ganja worth Rs 1 cr, 3 held
Bengaluru zoo names elephant calf after Sudha Murthy