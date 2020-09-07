Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Putintseva into quarter-finals after beating Martic

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 2-6 6-4 victory over eighth seed Petra Martic in a see-saw encounter at Flushing Meadows on Sunday. Putintseva surged into a 5-0 lead in 19 minutes on her way to taking the opening set but Croatian Martic appeared to have turned the match in her favour by easing through the second.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 00:57 IST
Tennis-Putintseva into quarter-finals after beating Martic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 2-6 6-4 victory over eighth seed Petra Martic in a see-saw encounter at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

Putintseva surged into a 5-0 lead in 19 minutes on her way to taking the opening set but Croatian Martic appeared to have turned the match in her favour by easing through the second. With Putintseva needing treatment on her back during the second set, it seemed the 29-year-old Martic was favourite to reach the last eight. Instead it was Putintseva who romped away into a 5-1 lead before nerves crept back in.

Martic clawed back three games before having her own timeout to deal with a foot injury -- giving Putintseva plenty of time to think about the task of serving for victory. On the resumption though Putintseva, the 23rd seed, held herself together admirably and produced an ear-splitting roar after sealing victory as Martic drilled a backhand into the net.

Putintseva is the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach a U.S. Open singles quarter-final. "I was like I hope I'm not going to fall down and cramp," Putintseva, who was playing for the first time on Arthur Ashe Stadium, said of her long wait to serve for victory at 5-4.

"This means a lot to me right now and I'm very happy. Because there were no fans at least it wasn't so stressful." Putintseva started like a house on fire against a player she had never faced before, blazing through the opening games.

But Martic began to make inroads by mixing up the rallies and it was a relieved Putintseva who finally took the opener on her fourth set point. Martic took control in the second set though as Putintseva's level cooled off. Putintseva was not to be denied though and will have a great chance to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final when she takes on American Jennifer Brady.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-Led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - SPA

The Saudi-led coalition forces fighting in Yemen on Sunday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone over Yemeni airspace fired by Iran-aligned Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.A Houthi military sp...

Turkey's Erdogan says East Med is test of EU's sincerity

President Tayyip Erdogan told European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday the EUs stance towards the East Mediterranean would be a test of its sincerity, calling on it to take an impartial stance in Turkeys row with Greece.NATO alli...

Tennis-Putintseva into quarter-finals after beating Martic

Kazakhstans Yulia Putintseva reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 2-6 6-4 victory over eighth seed Petra Martic in a see-saw encounter at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.Putintseva surged into a 5-0 lead in 19 minutes on her way to ta...

Giants release WR Coleman

The New York Giants cut receiver Corey Coleman on Sunday, parting ways with a former first-round still draft pick looking for a long-term home. Coleman survived Saturdays cuts and had been expected to stick with the team as the fourth recei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020