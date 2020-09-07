Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bieber strikes out 10 as Indians top Brewers

Bieber allowed one run on five hits and joined Chicago Cubs' right-hander Yu Darvish as the second seven-game winner in the majors. He recorded his sixth double-digit strikeout game on the season and raised his major league-leading strikeout total to 94, the most in team history through nine starts.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 02:20 IST
Bieber strikes out 10 as Indians top Brewers

Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to become the American League's first seven-game winner and the host Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Bieber allowed one run on five hits and joined Chicago Cubs' right-hander Yu Darvish as the second seven-game winner in the majors.

He recorded his sixth double-digit strikeout game on the season and raised his major league-leading strikeout total to 94, the most in team history through nine starts. Bieber also matched Hall of Famer Bob Feller by getting at least eight strikeouts in his first nine starts. Feller achieved the feat in 1946 when he threw 371 1/3 innings in 48 games and recorded 12 double-digit strikeout games.

Bieber (7-0) retired the first 11 hitters and matched Feller when he struck out Tyrone Taylor in the fifth. He allowed his first baserunner by walking Christian Yelich with two outs in the fourth and allowed his first hit on a single to Daniel Vogelbach on the next pitch.

Bieber struggled through the fifth when he allowed four hits, including an RBI infield single to Jacob Nottingham. He allowed a hit to Ben Gamel that loaded the bases but ended his outing with strikeouts of Keston Hiura and Yelich. Phil Maton, Dominic Leone and Nick Wittgren tossed a scoreless inning apiece. Brad Hand got a game-ending double play on a close play at first and converted his 11th save in 11 chances.

Carlos Santana drove in two runs for Cleveland (25-15), which won for the eighth time in 11 games. Santana entered the game hitless in his last 13 at-bats but got an RBI double in the first inning off Brett Anderson (2-3) and a run-scoring single in the sixth. Jordan Luplow added an RBI single in the fourth while Francisco Lindor scored Cleveland's fourth run on a double-play grounder by Franmil Reyes in the sixth.

For the Brewers (18-21), Anderson allowed four runs on six hits in five-plus innings and lost for the first time in five career decisions against Cleveland. He exited after allowing the first three hitters to reach in the sixth. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Over 200 U.N. staff in Syria infected with COVID-19 - medics, U.N. official

More than 200 U.N. staff members have been infected by COVID-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers, and U.N. officials said.U.N. Resident Coor...

Freeman's slam help Braves rout Nationals

Freddie Freeman hit his second grand slam in three days to break open a close game and send the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday. The win gave the Braves a split of the four-game series. The two ...

Gonzalez aids Pirates in rally past Reds

Erik Gonzalezs sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a walk-off 3-2 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and a split of their four-game series. Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth against Raisel ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero was not kidnapped -President Kagame

Rwandan President Paul Kagame denied on Sunday that his government had kidnapped from abroad Paul Rusesabagina, whose widely acclaimed heroism inspired a Hollywood movie but who has been detained on terrorism and other charges.At a virtual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020