Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after striking line judge with ball

World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the U.S. Open fourth round on Sunday after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 05:12 IST
Tennis-Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after striking line judge with ball

World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the U.S. Open fourth round on Sunday after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic was becoming frustrated after squandering three set points when Carreno Busta served at 4-5, 0-40, then suffering a fall. Having dropped serve to trail 5-6, he swatted a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court, inadvertently striking a female line judge in her throat.

With the line judge screaming out in pain as she fell to the ground, a horrified Djokovic ran over to her and apologised. Tournament referee Soeren Friemel came out on to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and spoke to chair umpire Aurelie Tourte and Andreas Egli, the Grand Slam supervisor, before a long chat with the 33-year-old Serb, a three-time former U.S. Open winner.

Djokovic was clearly making the point that he had not intended to hit the official and was overheard to say "she doesn't have to go to hospital for this". After 12 minutes of pleading, Djokovic's fate was sealed.

The Grand Slam rules state: "Players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site. "The referee, in consultation with the Grand Slam chief of supervisors may declare a default for either a single violation of this code."

Djokovic eventually walked over to shake hands with a stunned Carreno Busta and trudged off to face the music, although he later left the grounds in a black Tesla without attending a press conference. He later posted an apology on Instagram: "This whole situation has left me really sad and empty... I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.

"As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologise to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behaviour." It was a shocking end to the top seed's hopes of winning an 18th Grand Slam title and moving within two of the men's record total won by Roger Federer -- something that had looked increasingly likely as the fortnight progressed.

It also brought to an end Djokovic's 26-0 winning run since the start of the year, albeit in bizarre circumstances. The USTA issued a statement saying that Djokovic would lose all the ranking points earned from the event and will be fined the $250,000 -- his prize money for reaching round four.

"It's the right decision," Tim Henman, who was disqualified from Wimbledon for a similar incident in 1995, told Amazon Prime. "He is not aiming for the line judge, but has hit the ball away and you have to be responsible for your actions." Former champion Mats Wilander, analysing the action for Eurosport, said it was very unlucky for Djokovic but that it had been the correct decision.

"You are not allowed to do that," he said. "It's as much bad luck as you can have on a tennis court. He didn't just roll the ball back to the ball kid, that's the bottom line. "He hit it harder than he intended to, obviously a complete accident. It was a sign of frustration, yes. A little bit. But it doesn't matter, you are not allowed to do it."

WIDE OPEN The incredible development has blown the draw wide open, especially with defending champion Rafa Nadal and Federer absent this year. Nadal opted not to travel to New York because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, while Federer is recovering from knee surgery.

A world number one being defaulted sent shockwaves around Flushing Meadows which has witnessed many crazy events down the years, including two high-profile incidents involving Serena Williams, most recently in the 2018 final against Naomi Osaka when she was docked a game near the end. "I'm a little bit in shock right now, to be honest," Alexander Zverev told reporters after his own fourth-round win.

"If he would have hit it anywhere else, if it would have landed anywhere else, we are talking about a few inches, he would have been fine." Carreno Busta will now face a quarter-final against either Denis Shapovalov or seventh seed David Goffin.

A tournament spokesman told Reuters the line judge 'appears to be okay and was not brought off-site'. Her identity is not known.

Djokovic's humiliating exit continues what has been a turbulent few months for him. He was criticised for organising the Adria Tour exhibition event in June in which he and several players were tested positive for COVID-19. He then dropped a bombshell on the eve of the Open by announcing he had resigned as president of the ATP Player Council to front a new players' association. (Writing by Martyn Herman, Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's secures access to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within months

Australia on Monday said it will receive the first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021, as the countrys virus hotspot said the number of new daily infections has fallen to a 10-week low. Prime Minister Scott Morrison sai...

Australia to extend bankruptcy protection rules until end 2020

Australia will extend its temporary insolvency and bankruptcy protection rules until the end of this year, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday, providing businesses a lifeline to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pande...

Golf-Johnson extends Tour Championship lead at East Lake

Dustin Johnson posted his best round of the season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday, carding a third-round 64 to sit five shots clear of the field as he guns for his first FedExCup championship.After misfiring with the driver for most of ...

Angels sweep Astros after four-run eighth

Jared Walshs RBI single snapped a 5-5 tie and sparked a four-run rally in the eighth inning that lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-5 victory over the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Even without center fielder Mike Tro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020