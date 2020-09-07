Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Shapovalov into U.S. Open quarter-finals after Goffin win

He raced to a 4-1 lead in the fourth set but surprisingly failed to serve out while leading 5-2 as Goffin got his first break of the match. However, Shapovalov settled down and sealed the win on his third match point to set up the clash with Carreno Busta, who beat him in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows in 2017.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 09:06 IST
Tennis-Shapovalov into U.S. Open quarter-finals after Goffin win

Denis Shapovalov regrouped after losing a terrible first set tie-break to beat David Goffin 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 on Sunday and become the first Canadian man to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals in the Open era.

Shapovalov will next face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals after the 20th seed was awarded his fourth round match against Novak Djokovic by default when the world number one hit a line judge with a ball. It will be Shapovalov's first Grand Slam quarter-final and could lead the way for a Canadian charge into the last eight with compatriots Vasek Pospisil and Felix Auger-Aliassime playing their fourth round clashes on Monday.

"It's pretty crazy how far I've come," said Shapovalov, who got "goosebumps" when told of his achievement. "Today was an extremely tough match, I had to play every single point against him and match his stability, his calmness."

Goffin made a strong start to the match then ran away with the first set tie-break 7-0 and Shapovalov said he used the time between sets to regroup. The Canadian rallied in the second set behind a powerful serve and strong forehand, and the momentum swung in his favour when he broke for the first time in the fourth game.

The 12th seed took what opportunities came his way in the third set and fought off Goffin's only break opportunity in the eighth game with his 11th ace. He raced to a 4-1 lead in the fourth set but surprisingly failed to serve out while leading 5-2 as Goffin got his first break of the match.

However, Shapovalov settled down and sealed the win on his third match point to set up the clash with Carreno Busta, who beat him in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows in 2017. "He's beaten me every time on hard courts so it'll be ... another long battle," Shapovalov said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Intensive therapy not necessarily best in treating loss of language, communication in early recovery after stroke: Study

New Edith Cowan University research has found that intensive therapy is not necessarily best when it comes to treating the loss of language and communication in early recovery after a stroke. The research, published in the International Jou...

Two dead in building collapse in TN, five rescued

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in a building that collapsed in the city due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds while five others were rescued, police said on Monday. The single-storey building on Chettiveedhi Chetti Str...

Two dead in building collapse in TN, five rescued

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in a building that collapsed in the city due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds while five others were rescued, police said on Monday. The single-storey building on Chettiveedhi Chetti Str...

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's errant views on voting, Biden miscues

President Donald Trump has been putting forth convoluted guidance to his supporters on submitting double votes in the November election, an act that would be illegal and risk public safety in the pandemic. In a week filled with fabrication,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020