WRAPUP1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Novak Djokovic was disqualified in the U.S. Open fourth round on Sunday for striking a line judge with a ball after going 5-6 down in the first set against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic's exit means there will be a first-time major champion at Flushing Meadows and fifth seed Alexander Zverev will fancy his chances after firing 18 aces in a 6-2 6-2 6-1 dismantling of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Zverev next faces Croatia's Borna Coric, who reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final with a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win over Australian Jordan Thompson. Denis Shapovalov overcame David Goffin 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 to become the first Canadian man to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals in the Open era.

In the women's draw, unseeded American Shelby Rogers stunned sixth seed Petra Kvitova 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6) and will next meet 2018 champion Naomi Osaka, who breezed past Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3 6-4. Also heading out the door was 2016 winner Angelique Kerber, who lost 6-1 6-4 to American Jennifer Brady.

Brady, who reached the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the first time, meets Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva after she scored a 6-3 2-6 6-4 win over Petra Martic. READ MORE:

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 0023 OSAKA DOWNS KONTAVEIT

Naomi Osaka, the 2018 winner, proved too good for Estonia's Anett Kontaveit as she sealed a 6-3 6-4 victory to set up a quarter-final clash with unseeded American Shelby Rogers. 2246 SHAPOVALOV MOVES PAST GOFFIN INTO LAST EIGHT

Denis Shapovalov dropped the first set against David Goffin before roaring back to stun the Belgian seventh seed 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 and move into the quarter-finals for the first time. He will meet Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta next. 2025 CORIC CRUISES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Croatia's Borna Coric, seeded 27th, reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win over Australian Jordan Thompson. 1925 DJOKOVIC APOLOGISES AFTER DISQUALIFICATION

Novak Djokovic has issued an apology on Instagram after hitting a line judge with a ball. "I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," the world number one, who was disqualified from the tournament, said https://www.instagram.com/p/CE0AzAOH2cp/?igshid=1nq6g46h7bvdm.

1755 ROGERS SEALS COMEBACK WIN TO REACH LAST-EIGHT American Shelby Rogers saved four match points before defeating two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6).

1615 DJOKOVIC DISQUALIFIED FOR HITTING LINE JUDGE Top seed Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open during his encounter with Pablo Carreno Busta when he struck a line judge with a ball in frustration following a point during the first set.

Djokovic immediately apologised and stood over her before becoming involved in a lengthy exchange with the tournament referee, who disqualified the Serbian. 1450 PUTINTSEVA BATTLES PAST MARTIC

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva overcame a mid-match blip to beat Croatia's eighth-seeded Petra Martic 6-3 2-6 6-4. 1445 IMPRESSIVE ZVEREV POWERS INTO QUARTERS

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev eased past Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the last-eight at Flushing Meadows for the first time. 1300 BRADY DISMANTLES KERBER

American Jennifer Brady reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, beating 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-4. 1109 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began in bright sunshine at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees. (Compiled by Rohith Nair, Hardik Vyas and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pritha Sarkar/Toby Davis/Peter Rutherford)