Won't be able to attend CIC meets till December: Kulkarni to MCA
Former India pacer Raju Kulkarni, a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), has informed the state body (MCA) that he won't be able attend any meetings till December owing to doctor's advise MCA had formed the new CIC recently, which has Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe as members.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:36 IST
Former India pacer Raju Kulkarni, a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), has informed the state body (MCA) that he won't be able attend any meetings till December owing to doctor's advise
MCA had formed the new CIC recently, which has Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe as members. The committee is headed by former India player-cum-coach Lalchand Rajput. "This is to inform you that I have been medically advised by my Physician to confine myself at home till December 2020 during this unprecedented times of COVID-19 since I had a episode in 2018. Therefore I am unable to attend any CIC meeting till December 2020," Kulkarni wote in an email to MCA. "I would request MCA not to hesitate to take a appropriate decision incase you want to replace me in the CIC. Please note that I have not given any consent nor will be responsible for the decisions taken by the CIC in my absence," he added. When contacted, a senior MCA official said that top office bearers will speak to Kulkarni on this issue and take an appropriate call
The CIC, which is responsible to select coaches and selectors, is expected to meet this week.
- READ MORE ON:
- Raju Kulkarni
- India
- Lalchand Rajput
- Sameer Dighe
- COVID
ALSO READ
Rookie sparkles, Indians get back on track vs. Tigers
Trump campaign releases first commercial for Indian-Americans featuring PM Modi
Current Test team under Kohli is India's best ever: Gavaskar
Diageo incurred loss of 2 mn pounds on sale of India wine business
Indians try to win 8th straight series vs. Tigers