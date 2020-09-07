Left Menu
Shapovalov will next face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals after the 20th seed was awarded his fourth round match against Novak Djokovic by default when the world number one hit a line judge with a ball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: Osaka restores order after champions exit U.S. Open; Rogers upsets sixth seed Kvitova in U.S. Open fourth round and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Shapovalov into U.S. Open quarter-finals after Goffin win

Denis Shapovalov overcame a terrible first set tie-break to beat David Goffin 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 on Sunday and become the first Canadian man to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals in the Open era. Shapovalov will next face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals after the 20th seed was awarded his fourth round match against Novak Djokovic by default when the world number one hit a line judge with a ball.

Rogers upsets sixth seed Kvitova in U.S. Open fourth round

American Shelby Rogers ousted sixth seed Petra Kvitova in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, winning 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6) in one of the most tightly-contested matches of the tournament so far. Rogers saved four match points in a strong defensive effort that saw her commit a dozen fewer unforced errors than her opponent, as the twice Wimbledon champion struggled with her serve and committed seven double faults, including one late in the third-set tiebreak.

Osaka restores order after champions exit U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka stood firm after a parade of champions exited the U.S. Open on Sunday, blasting her way into the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Anett Kontaveit. On a dramatic day seven, three-times champion Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the men's draw for hitting a ball into a line judge's throat and 2016 women's champion Angelique Kerber was dumped out by American Jennifer Brady.

St. Louis Cardinals base-stealing great Lou Brock dies at 81

Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who became baseball's premier base stealer as he helped make the St. Louis Cardinals one of the sport's dominant teams of the 1960s, died on Sunday at the age of 81. "Our hearts are broken," the Cardinals said in a tweet. "Lou Brock was an amazing player and outstanding person."

'So unintended. So wrong', Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open

A petulant swipe at the ball after having his serve broken brought a sensational end to Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open on Sunday after the world number one was disqualified for striking a line judge in the throat. The dramatic moment came when the overwhelming title favourite reacted angrily to going 5-6 down to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the first set of their fourth-round encounter at an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic exit ends 'Big Three' reign over Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic's sensational exit from the U.S. Open on Sunday has ended the Grand Slam reign of the 'Big Three' of men's tennis while ensuring a first-time major champion at Flushing Meadows. With Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal skipping the tournament, Djokovic was hot favourite to claim an 18th Grand Slam title, but his disqualification for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball has thrown the tournament wide open.

Johnson motivated by 2016 failure as he guns for FedExCup crown

Dustin Johnson said his missed opportunity to seal the FedExCup championship in 2016 will drive him on when he tees off in the final round of the season-ending Tour Championship on Monday. Johnson shot his best round of the tournament on Sunday with a third-round 64 to sit five shots clear of the field as he guns for $15 million in prize money and the missing piece to his resume.

NFL notebook: Steelers bring back QB Dobbs, cut Hodges

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back quarterback Joshua Dobbs, claiming him off waivers. Dobbs was one of more than 20 quarterbacks cut Saturday after NFL teams reduced their rosters to the 53-player limit. The Tennessee product was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who acquired him in a trade with the Steelers in 2019.

Berrettini ready for Rublev rematch at U.S. Open

Matteo Berrettini faces Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday and expects a much tougher challenge from the Russian than he did when they met at the same stage last year. Berrettini dismantled Rublev 6-1 6-4 7-6(6) in the last 16 during his run to the semi-finals in 2019 and holds a 3-1 record over him but the Italian sixth seed is not taking his opponent lightly.

German Vetter produces second-best javelin throw in history

Germany's Johannes Vetter produced the second-longest javelin throw in history when he threw 97.76 meters at the Tour Gold event in Chorzow, Poland on Sunday. Jan Zelezny's record has stood the test of time since he threw 98.48 meters in 1996 but 27-year-old Vetter's effort on his third attempt came close, landing 72 centimeters shy of the Czech's mark.

