Jos Buttler to miss third T20I against Australia

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced that Jos Buttler has left the bio-secure bubble and will miss the third T20I against Australia. The board said he left the bio-secure bubble on Sunday after England's six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I. The third T20I match between both teams is scheduled to be played on Tuesday.

"England batsman Jos Buttler left the bio-secure bubble yesterday evening following the team's victory over Australia to be with his family," ECB said in a statement. "He will miss England's final IT20 against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl," the statement added.

England have already sealed the three-match T20I series and Buttler performed well in both the matches. The wicket-keeper batsman had scored 44 runs in the first match and played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs on Sunday to guide his team to victory. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, beginning on Friday.

ECB said: "Buttler, subject to testing, will return to the bio-secure bubble on Thursday ahead of the first ODI at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday." (ANI)