India's tour of Australia may begin in Adelaide or Brisbane: Report

India's tour of Australia later in the year is likely to begin in Adelaide or Brisbane as Western Australia's state government is not willing to give any relaxation in quarantine protocols.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:46 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India's tour of Australia later in the year is likely to begin in Adelaide or Brisbane as Western Australia's state government is not willing to give any relaxation in quarantine protocols. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Perth was being favoured by Cricket Australia to open India's tour of Australia. Players from India and Australia would be landing in Australia after the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets over in the UAE.

"We didn't think it was acceptable to have the team return from a high-risk overseas location and then take part in normal training activities outside of quarantine, before flying out to another state to play games," ESPNCricinfo quoted Mark McGowan, the Premier of the WA state government as saying. As per the initial planning for the series between India and Australia, Cricket Australia and Western Australia Cricket Association had planned to let both Australian and Indian players into the country via Perth.

There was thought of relaxing the quarantine protocols in order to let both teams train for the high-voltage series. "We acknowledge the WA government has a firm position on quarantine and border arrangements. The Australian men's team will not be quarantined in Perth upon their return from the UK," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

Cricket Australia has also already put in contingency plans if Victoria (Melbourne Cricket Ground) is unable to host the Boxing Day Test because of rising coronavirus cases in the area. If Victoria is unable to go ahead with the Boxing Day Test, then Adelaide Oval is prepared to host back-to-back Tests between India and Australia.

The Adelaide Oval is already slated to host the second Test between India and Australia which would be a day-night affair. Cricket Australia had already announced the schedule for the Test series between India and Australia.

But now it is being said that India's tour of Australia is now likely to kick off with the limited-overs leg first. Cricket Australia is likely to announce the revised Test series schedule this week.

