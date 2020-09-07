Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDCA employee tests positive for COVID-19, Jt Secy orders Kotla shutdown

DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda, the only active office-bearer in the absence of president and secretary (Vinod Tihara under suspension), has given instruction to shut down Kotla till further notice as multiple employees will now have to go for quarantine and contact tracing needs to be done. "It has come to my notice that there has been a COVID-19 positive case in DDCA today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:35 IST
DDCA employee tests positive for COVID-19, Jt Secy orders Kotla shutdown

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) office at the Feroz Shah Kotla premises has been shut down after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and reported to work without a "negative test report". DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda, the only active office-bearer in the absence of president and secretary (Vinod Tihara under suspension), has given instruction to shut down Kotla till further notice as multiple employees will now have to go for quarantine and contact tracing needs to be done.

"It has come to my notice that there has been a COVID-19 positive case in DDCA today. Please shut down the club with immediate effect till further orders and please ensure sanitisation of the entire club premises as soon as possible," Manchanda wrote in his e-mail, instructing administration manager Neeraj Sharma, which is in possession of PTI. Manchanda is peeved that despite statutory instructions that no employee should rejoin work without a COVID-19 negative certificate, rules were flouted. The employee in question has been show-caused.

"There was an office order stating whosoever takes sick leaves related to the symptoms of Covid shall not rejoin duty without getting Covid test. "However Mr. ....... (name withheld) joined duty without any Covid negative report. Please seek answers from him regarding this immediately. Office orders need to be followed strictly. There is no room for carelessness at the moment." When Manchanda was contacted, he said: "Right now, it would be risky to open the Kotla. The office was open but now we have to shut down everything and once everyone has completed their isolation period, we will consider reopening. We can't take risk." The DDCA had planned the start of training for its probables in a phased manner from the beginning of October but there is no surety of that happening, considering that Delhi has had a surge of COVID-19 caseload in the past week..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Air passenger traffic grows by 26 pc sequentially in Aug: Icra

Mumbai, Sep 7 PTI&#160;Air passenger traffic in the country logged a 26 per cent month-on-month growth at 26 lakh passengers in August with airlines scaling up capacity by 27 per cent over July, rating agency Icra said on Monday. Passenger ...

UK expected to announce more flexible travel quarantine rules - BBC

Britains government is expected to announce on Monday that it will adopt a regional approach to travel corridors, meaning that travellers from areas of countries that are less affected by COVID-19 will not need to quarantine, the BBC said.T...

2020 season preview capsules: AFC South

AFC South listed in predicted order of finishIndianapolis Colts Projected 2020 record 10-62019 record 7-9 2019 summary The Colts weathered the blow of Andrew Lucks retirement surprisingly well at first, opening 5-2. But Jacoby Brissetts pro...

Three Somali special forces killed, US officer wounded in car bomb -Somali official

Three Somali special forces soldiers were killed and a U.S. officer was seriously wounded in a car bomb on Monday outside the forces base in the countrys south, a regional Somali government official said. Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020