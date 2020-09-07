Left Menu
Badminton-Thailand opt out of Thomas & Uber Cup due to COVID-19 issues

Thailand, who were placed in Group D of the men's Thomas Cup and Group C of the women's Uber Cup, are the third country to opt out after Chinese Taipei and Australia. "Badminton Association of Thailand cited special circumstances related to COVID-19 in addition to injuries to key players in making the decision," BWF said in a statement https://bwfthomasubercups.bwfbadminton.com/news-single/2020/09/07/total-bwf-thomas-and-uber-cup-finals-2020-to-proceed without elaborating on the issues.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:48 IST
Thailand have been forced to pull out of next month's Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Denmark due to a combination of COVID-19 related issues and injuries, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday. Thailand, who were placed in Group D of the men's Thomas Cup and Group C of the women's Uber Cup, are the third country to opt out after Chinese Taipei and Australia.

"Badminton Association of Thailand cited special circumstances related to COVID-19 in addition to injuries to key players in making the decision," BWF said in a statement https://bwfthomasubercups.bwfbadminton.com/news-single/2020/09/07/total-bwf-thomas-and-uber-cup-finals-2020-to-proceed without elaborating on the issues. The BWF added that the tournament will go ahead as scheduled in a 'bubble' in Aarhus from Oct. 3-11, with the replacements yet to be announced.

The biennial international tournament, originally scheduled to take place in May, had initially been postponed to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic before being moved to the new dates when the Danish government extended its ban on large gatherings.

