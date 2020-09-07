Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steelers sign All-Pro DT Heyward through 2024

The two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection announced the news himself Sunday night on social media, tweeting: "Pittsburgh is where I belong!" The team confirmed the deal, which keeps the 31-year-old Heyward in Pittsburgh through 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:17 IST
Steelers sign All-Pro DT Heyward through 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive tackle Cameron Heyward to a five-year contract. The two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection announced the news himself Sunday night on social media, tweeting: "Pittsburgh is where I belong!"

The team confirmed the deal, which keeps the 31-year-old Heyward in Pittsburgh through 2024. Including the 2020 season, the total value of the deal is $75.1 million, including $65.6 million in new compensation, according to multiple reports.

That makes Heyward the NFL's highest-paid defensive player over the age of 30 based on yearly average ($15.02 million), according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Since being drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Heyward has started 99 of his 134 games and registered 54 sacks, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 397 tackles. His 54 sacks rank him eighth in team history.

In 2019, he led all NFL defensive linemen with 83 tackles and added nine sacks in 16 starts. The Steelers open the season next Monday on the road against the New York Giants.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

RBI broadly accepts Kamath panel recommendations; specifies parameters for loan restructuring

The Reserve Bank on Monday specified five financial ratios and sector-specific thresholds for resolution of COVID-19-related stressed assets in 26 sectors, including auto components, aviation and tourism. The Reserve Bank had on August 7 an...

Mollie Green joins Birmingham City women

England midfielder Mollie Green has joined Birmingham City women from Manchester United on Monday. The signing of the 23-year-old continues the strengthening process of the squad under new head coach Carla Ward.Hailing from Merseyside, the ...

Biden to mark Labor Day with union event as U.S. campaign enters homestretch

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is headed on Monday to the crucial electoral state of Pennsylvania, where he plans to accept a new round of union endorsements and speak directly to workers as the presidential campaign enters its h...

New contract for Lebanon's migrant maids only a first step, rights groups warn

Rights campaigners said the launch of a new contract for migrant domestic workers in Lebanon was a positive first step but that far deeper reform was needed to abolish the kafala sponsorship system they blame for widespread labour abuses.Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020