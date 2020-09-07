Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mollie Green joins Birmingham City women

England midfielder Mollie Green has joined Birmingham City women from Manchester United on Monday.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:17 IST
Mollie Green joins Birmingham City women
England midfielder Mollie Green (Photo/Birmingham City Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England midfielder Mollie Green has joined Birmingham City women from Manchester United on Monday. The signing of the 23-year-old continues the strengthening process of the squad under new head coach Carla Ward.

Hailing from Merseyside, the former England Under-19 international began her footballing journey as a youth player with Liverpool. Having made the step up into the senior side, where she made just a solitary appearance, she later joined local rivals, Everton, in 2017.

After a season with The Toffees, during which she made 20 appearances and scored three times, she joined the newly formed Championship side Manchester United in their debut season. During that campaign, she found the back of the net an impressive 13 times in 18 games including a hat-trick in an 8-0 victory over Millwall.

In January 2020 she was loaned to Sheffield United - playing under Ward - and scored twice in her three matches before the season was curtailed because of the coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pacer Jared Warner pens three-year deal with Gloucestershire

Pacer Jared Warner has joined Gloucestershire Cricket on a three-year deal from Yorkshire on Monday. The Wakefield born right-arm seamer, who has previously played regularly for England U19s, will join the club at the beginning of October f...

J-K LG begins outreach programme in Jammu, urges people to share issues with him

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha began his outreach programme from Jammu on Monday and appealed to the people to come forward with their issues and grievances for an accountable administration. Kick-starting the programme, ...

Future Consumer defaults on debt repayment

Future Group firm Future Consumer Ltd FCL on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal redemption and interest on non-convertible debentures. The current default amount includes principal of Rs 20 crore and interest of Rs 2.03 cr...

Centre rudderless, clueless about economy: Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Monday slammed the Centre for Indias dismal GDP print in the first quarter of 2020-21, and said the Narendra Modi-led government did not spend enough on fiscal stimulus to bolster the economy amid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020