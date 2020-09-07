Left Menu
LaLiga reveals technological, audiovisual innovations for 2020-21 season

LaLiga Santander gets underway for football fans around the world to enjoy, with the floodlights about to be switched on and the ball about to start rolling for the 2020/21 campaign on September 12.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:26 IST
LaLiga logo. Image Credit: ANI

LaLiga Santander gets underway for football fans around the world to enjoy, with the floodlights about to be switched on and the ball about to start rolling for the 2020/21 campaign on September 12. This is the 90th season of the league with the best football in the world and it promises to be as exciting and as spectacular as ever. Fascinating footballing contests are just around the corner, with the biggest stars ready to strut their stuff on the brilliant green turf of some of the world's most prestigious stadiums.

The red carpet is well and truly ready for the start of one of the world's great spectacles. There is no series with 38 episodes like this competition, never mind one with 90 seasons. Excitement, tension, entertainment, passion, unexpected endings... match after match. LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank 2020-21 kicked off with a global event on Monday where the new season was officially presented, revealing the technological and audiovisual innovations that make LaLiga a leader in the entertainment industry.

The event was attended by LaLiga president Javier Tebas, as well as LaLiga Icons Iker Casillas and Andres Iniesta, the Director of International Institutional Relations & LaLiga's Ambassadors and Legends Programme Fernando Sanz, as well as LaLiga Santander Ambassadors Fernando Morientes, Samuel Eto'o, Diego Forlan, Gaizka Mendieta and Luis Garcia. The world-class players of LaLiga Santander already have their kit prepared for the season's debut on September 12 with the game between Granada CF and Athletic Club. LaLiga Smartbank will begin the same day with the CD Leganes-UD Las Palmas. Real Madrid come into the new campaign as the defending LaLiga Santander champions, and Sevilla FC are also proud to show their title of Europa League champions. (ANI)

