Soccer-Bologna coach Mihajlovic returns to training after quarantine

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic can leave quarantine and will be present at training on Tuesday after returning a second negative COVID-19 test, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 51-year-old Serb, who tested positive in August, was considered high risk because he was diagnosed with leukemia and underwent chemotherapy last year, but he remained asymptomatic.

"In light of the negative results from recent COVD-19 tests, Bologna head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic may now return to his regular duties," said Bologna in a statement. Mihajlovic said he might have been infected by his children who were frequenting discotheques during the summer holidays.