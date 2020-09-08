Soccer-Barella sinks Dutch as Italy get back on winning trail

Italy returned to winning ways as Nicolo Barella's header just before halftime secured a 1-0 victory away to a below-par Netherlands in their Nations League clash at an empty Johan Cruyff Arena on Monday. Italy showed the greater urgency and quality throughout and were full value for the win that follows Friday's disappointing 1-1 home draw with Bosnia in which their 11-match winning run came to a surprise end.

It was a first loss for Netherlands interim manager Dwight Lodeweges in his second game in charge after replacing Ronald Koeman and he will be concerned at the limp display from his side, who rarely threatened the visitors' goal. Italy head the League A Group 1 standings with four points from two games, followed by Netherlands and Poland, who have three points each, and Bosnia with one.