De Minaur, 21, kept his composure to save four set points in the first set tiebreak and although Pospisil fired 43 winners in the match to De Minaur's 16, the Canadian also had 48 unforced errors.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-09-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 02:42 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Monday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1645 PIRONKOVA OVERCOMES FATIGUE TO BEAT CORNET IN LAST-16

Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova moved into the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time after beating France's Alize Cornet 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3. Pironkova had chances to serve for the match twice in the second set before Cornet saved match point and forced a tiebreak but the Bulgarian had no problems a third time round in the final set. She plays third seed Serena Williams next.

1500 WILLIAMS BATTLES PAST SAKKARI INTO QUARTERS Third seed Serena Williams kept her bid for a 24th Grand Slam title alive with a gritty 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 victory over Greek Maria Sakkari in the last-16.

Williams, 38, rallied from a break down in the final set to claim her 100th victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 1330 DE MINAUR THROUGH TO LAST EIGHT IN STRAIGHT SETS

Australian 21st seed Alex de Minaur beat Canada's Vasek Pospisil 7-6(6) 6-3 6-2 to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final. De Minaur, 21, kept his composure to save four set points in the first set tiebreak and although Pospisil fired 43 winners in the match to De Minaur's 16, the Canadian also had 48 unforced errors.

Osaka blasts past Kontaveit to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Play began in New York under bright sunshine with the temperature reading 25 degrees Celsius (77°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

