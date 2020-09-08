Blue Jays place OF Hernandez on IL

Left Menu
The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a left oblique strain, an injury that has the potential to keep him out the remainder of the regular season. Hernandez has been a key to the Blue Jays' offense, hitting 14 home runs and driving in 27 runs in 39 games, both team-best totals.

He had a career-best 26 home runs with 65 RBIs last season.

Hernandez, 27, missed Sunday's game as well before the club diagnosed the discomfort around his rib cage. Derek Fisher started in right field for Toronto on Sunday in a 10-8 win over the Boston Red Sox, and Cavan Biggio manned the position Monday against the New York Yankees.

The team did receive some positive news as shortstop Bo Bichette (knee) played in an intrasquad game Monday. He could return from the IL as soon as Tuesday. Right-hander Wilmer Font (bruised right shin) also was placed in the IL on Monday while outfielder Jonathan Davis and right-hander Sean Reid-Foley were recalled.

