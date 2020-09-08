Golf-Having name on FedExCup trophy worth more than $15 million: Johnson

You can buy a lot with $15 million but Dustin Johnson says the prestige that comes with winning the FedExCup title is beyond value. The world No. 1 achieved a career goal on Monday by winning the Tour Championship, clinching the FedExCup crown and the massive winner's purse, but with earnings already pushing $70 million Johnson said his pursuit of trophies was all-important.

"Probably the prestige for sure just because being a FedExCup champion is something that I really wanted to do," said the 36-year-old, who carded a final round two-under 68 at East Lake to win by three strokes. "I'm fortunate enough where I don't need to think about that (money).

"It's more -- it's all about winning and the trophies. The money is not -- I don't really care about that. "I want to win tournaments, and I want to win trophies."

While Johnson has been a regular contender for the end-of-season honours, the FedExCup has remained just out of reach. He was poised to win four years ago before Rory McIlroy pipped Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore in a three-man playoff.

"I wanted to hold that trophy at the end of the day," said Johnson. "It was something that I wanted to accomplish during my career, and obviously I got one of them. "Now I'm going to try to get me another."

Of his 23 PGA Tour titles only one is a major, the 2016 U.S. Open, but on current form he looks a good bet to win another in 10 days' time when this year's U.S. Open comes to Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. In his last four events, Johnson has two wins and two runner-up finishes, including one at last month's PGA Championship.

"Feel like the game is in really good form, playing some solid golf, and obviously contending every week," said Johnson. "I'm playing probably some of the best golf I've ever played."