Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dominant Italy beats Netherlands 1-0 to move top of group

“Even if the teams weren't of the level of the Netherlands or Germany, if you win it still means you have something.” The only disappointing moment for Italy came when forward Nicolo Zaniolo, playing his first international since returning from a serious knee injury, limped off in the 42nd minute after a challenge by Donny van de Beek. “Zaniolo has seriously twisted his knee.

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:31 IST
Dominant Italy beats Netherlands 1-0 to move top of group

A dominant Italy performance propelled it past the Netherlands 1-0 and to the top of its Nations League group. Nicolo Barella headed in the only goal shortly before halftime as Italy wasted chances. But the display will go a long way to helping the Azzurri put the disappointment of drawing against Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-1 last Friday behind them.

“I am happy for the mentality and the presentation,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said. “The lads really played well, they were extraordinary.” It was Italy's 11th win in 12 matches although some critics tempered that feat by pointing out that none of those victories were against the so-called 'big teams' of international soccer. “You don't win 11 matches in a row if you don't have a good mentality and a good system of play,” Mancini said. “Even if the teams weren't of the level of the Netherlands or Germany, if you win it still means you have something.” The only disappointing moment for Italy came when forward Nicolo Zaniolo, playing his first international since returning from a serious knee injury, limped off in the 42nd minute after a challenge by Donny van de Beek.

“Zaniolo has seriously twisted his knee. It's hard to make a comparison with the other knee, which was operated on so we'll have to see tomorrow,” Italy team doctor Andrea Ferretti said. “He is very worried, as we all are.” However, Mancini said Zaniolo was calmer as the pain had diminished. The win sent Italy to the top of League A Group 1 as Poland beat Bosnia 2-1 in the group's other match.

Italy has a point more than the Netherlands and Poland, and three more than Bosnia. With international football returning for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, all 54 games that are taking place across Europe over six days are subject to strict hygiene measures, including the exclusion of fans. Players had to pass mandatory pregame tests for COVID-19.

The Czech Republic had to name a new squad as regular members and coach Jaroslav Silhavy were quarantined after Friday's 3-1 win in Slovakia following a coronavirus outbreak in the team camp. Led by David Holoubek, coach of the under-18 national team, and with only two of the 23 having played for the national team before, the Czechs lost at home to Scotland 2-1 in League B.

Israel drew at home to Slovakia 1-1 in the same group. Also in League B, Alexander Sørloth netted two goals as Norway beat Northern Ireland 5-1 and took his tally to six goals in his past five internationals. Sørloth scored just twice in his previous 19 appearances.

Romania beat Austria 3-2. In League C, Kazakhstan lost at home to Belarus 2-0, and Lithuania won in Albania 1-0.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Fearing virus, parents in Spain rise against back to school

Angela Lopez hardly fits the profile of a rule-breaker. But the mother of a 7-year-old girl with respiratory problems has found herself among parents ready to challenge Spanish authorities on a blanket order to return to school. They are wa...

Ntshavheni calls on Clicks to commit to tangible corrective action

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called on Clicks to commit to tangible corrective action by actively promoting black hair products that are manufactured by black, women, and youth-owned small businesses.A non-ra...

FOREX-Euro drifts ahead of ECB, no-deal nerves knock sterling

The euro-dollar exchange rate drifted lower as traders bid their time on Tuesday ahead of the European Central Banks post-summer meeting later in the week, while renewed warnings from London of a no-deal Brexit kept sterling on the slide. T...

Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised Chinas role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organisation, in a repudiation of US criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020