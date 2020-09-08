Left Menu
Development News Edition

It'll be interesting to see how teams perform after 5-month break: Amit Rohidas

India dragflicker and defender Amit Rohidas said he will be keenly following the European teams when they resume the FIH Hockey Pro League later this month, adding that it will be interesting to see how teams perform after a five-month break.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:15 IST
It'll be interesting to see how teams perform after 5-month break: Amit Rohidas
Hockey India . Image Credit: ANI

India dragflicker and defender Amit Rohidas said he will be keenly following the European teams when they resume the FIH Hockey Pro League later this month, adding that it will be interesting to see how teams perform after a five-month break. "I will be closely watching the PC variations and defending tactics these teams will use. It will be interesting to see how they perform as competitive hockey is restarting after more than five months," Hockey India's official website quoted Rohidas as saying.

Currently based in the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Centre for the ongoing national camp, Rohidas said he will be 'curious' to watch Belgian dragflick sensation Loick Luypaert. "Belgium has a very good PC attack and they use conventional variations but are very effective. They have quality dragflickers and Luypaert has done very well in the past. I will be curious to see his game in particular," stated Rohidas. During the National Sports Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had expressed that the development of sports infrastructure and coaching facilities at the grassroots level is being done in an expeditious manner.

This increased attention on grassroot development will reap rich benefits in the future, expressed Rohidas, who hails from Sundergarh, Odisha. "I feel this is the right time to pursue sports in Odisha because the government is extremely forthcoming in developing grassroot programs and by doing this they are not only providing opportunities for budding athletes but also for coaches. Making sports, particularly hockey compulsory in government and private schools will be a game changer as traditionally hockey is played mostly in Sundergarh and surrounding areas but with this initiative, it will help promote the sport further and popularize the game," stated Rohidas who also congratulated his compatriot from the women's team, Deep Grace Ekka, for being feted with the Biju Patnaik Sports Award. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin and I are on same page: Ponting on running out non-strikers

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting says he is on the same page as off-spinner R Ashwin regarding running out non-strikers for backing up too far before a ball is delivered. Ashwin, who was in the spotlight last IPL after dismissing Jos...

Russia to build up half-finished oil wells to regain market share

Russia believes it is extremely important to quickly regain, or even raise, its oil market share once demand recovers, as it readies to build up its fleet of unfinished oil wells, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. To ensure Russia has n...

CGI shares three organizational capabilities to help industry leaders navigate the business challenges caused by COVID-19

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- CGI TSX GIB.A NYSE GIB released a new white paper, Charting the path forward with resilience and adaptability, that identifies the key organizational capabilities public and private sector execu...

Ease of Doing Business: Kerala seeks clarity on ranking criteria from Centre

The Ease of Doing Business EoDB ranking 2019, covering different states and Union Territories, lacked clarity on some counts, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation has claimed, and urged the Centre to disclose the criteria det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020