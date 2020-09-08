Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anwar Ali's medical reports sent to AFC, defender asked to stop training

One of the impressive performers of the 2017 U-17 World Cup at home, Anwar underwent blood tests, a CT scan and an MRI at a top private hospital in Kolkata last week, the reports of which had been sent to the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) medical committee. "His reports have been sent to the AFC and till a final decision is taken, he has been asked to stop practice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:51 IST
Anwar Ali's medical reports sent to AFC, defender asked to stop training
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Promising India defender Anwar Ali has been asked to stop training as his latest medical reports are being sent to the Asian Football Confederation, months after being diagnosed with a congenital heart condition, which has put a question mark on his career. One of the impressive performers of the 2017 U-17 World Cup at home, Anwar underwent blood tests, a CT scan and an MRI at a top private hospital in Kolkata last week, the reports of which had been sent to the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) medical committee.

"His reports have been sent to the AFC and till a final decision is taken, he has been asked to stop practice. A decision on his future in football should come by this weekend," I-League chief executive officer Sunando Dhar told PTI. He categorically stated that a decision has not been arrived at so far but an AIFF source the reports of Anwar's latest tests are "probably not good enough" to allow him to play competitive football.

The centre-back's career has been left hanging in the balance ever since he was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition last year. The diagnosis eventually led to the termination of his contract with ISL franchise, Mumbai City FC, following consultations with top doctors in France and Mumbai.

Anwar has been a part of AIFF's developmental side Arrows after his promising beginning at the Minerva Punjab academy in Panchkula. Anwar was one of the top performers in the World Cup, which India hosted, and was immediately seen as one for the future.

Impressed with his skills, national coach Igor Stimac summoned him for a camp, but he soon found himself out of action after three cardiologists said a career in football for him involves too much risk. However, not the one to give up, he started training at his native in Adampur near Jalandhar, and landed a contract with Mohammedan Sporting FC for the upcoming second division I-league, now the third tier in the Indian football structure.

His new club secretary Bilal Ahmed Khan was with him as Anwar underwent the tests last week. AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said the federation would love to have player of the calibre of Anwar in its ranks, but not at the cost of his life. "Several tests have been done on him, he was sent to Spain to get a specific test done. And at the Nanavati hospital (in Mumbai) also, he was checked," Das told PTI.

"We are praying that he is fine, he is one of the most talented players we have, but we cannot take risks, cannot put any player at risk," he added..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. Rhea has been arrested and ...

Ashwin and I are on same page: Ponting on running out non-strikers

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting says he is on the same page as off-spinner R Ashwin regarding running out non-strikers for backing up too far before a ball is delivered. Ashwin, who was in the spotlight last IPL after dismissing Jos...

Russia to build up half-finished oil wells to regain market share

Russia believes it is extremely important to quickly regain, or even raise, its oil market share once demand recovers, as it readies to build up its fleet of unfinished oil wells, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. To ensure Russia has n...

CGI shares three organizational capabilities to help industry leaders navigate the business challenges caused by COVID-19

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- CGI TSX GIB.A NYSE GIB released a new white paper, Charting the path forward with resilience and adaptability, that identifies the key organizational capabilities public and private sector execu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020