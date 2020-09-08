IPL 13: Bought Maxwell as we needed an impact player in the middle, says Kumble

Anil Kumble, the head coach of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), on Tuesday said that the side bought Glenn Maxwell in order to give the line-up a much-needed impact player in the middle. The 2020 edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 till November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

In the players' auction which was held in December 2019, Maxwell was bought by KXIP for INR 10.75 crore. The side had also increased depth in their bowling ranks after acquiring Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell for INR 8.5 crore. "In the players' auction we addressed that we needed an impact player and that is why we bought Glenn Maxwell. He can field and bat, he is a gun fielder as well. The other part was that we needed a fast bowler who can bowl at the death that is why we looked at Sheldon Cottrell. Overall we are satisfied with the squad we have. In the end, it's about keeping the things simple," Kumble replied to an ANI inquiry during a virtual interaction.

Kings XI Punjab will be led by KL Rahul this year, and Kumble is well aware of the qualities of the Karnataka-born batsman having seen him from childhood. Talking about KL Rahul's leadership, Kumble said: "Knowing KL and some of the players from the past really helps. I have seen KL from his childhood. So far he has been brilliant, he knows the players better than me, he has been with the franchise for two years, he is very relaxed, he has been in the scene for a while now, he understands the nuances of the game, so all of that put together it really helps, I am happy with the start we have had, I am looking forward to the IPL under his leadership."

Kumble also gave his take on MS Dhoni playing the IPL 2020 after announcing his retirement from international cricket. The former India coach said that the wicket-keeper batsman would be highly motivated to do well for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). "I don't understand what is the meaning of extra motivation. I am sure Dhoni is motivated that is why he is here. Knowing MS, he will obviously give his 100 percent, even when I played IPL's second season, I had retired, the last two seasons I played in IPL, I was retired. I am sure MS will be as motivated to do well in IPL," Kumble said.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Kings XI Punjab will face Delhi Capitals in their opening match of the tournament on September 20. (ANI)