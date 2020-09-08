Soccer-Spanish clubs allowed five substitutions next season

Left Menu
Clubs in Spain's top two divisions will be able to make five substitutions for the entirety of the upcoming season after the national soccer federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday it had approved a request from the league to extend the rule change.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:06 IST
Clubs in Spain's top two divisions will be able to make five substitutions for the entirety of the upcoming season after the national soccer federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday it had approved a request from the league to extend the rule change. The change was brought in by the game's global rule-making body IFAB last season when competitions resumed after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to reduce the burden on players due to congested fixture lists.

IFAB has since extended the five substitutions rule until August 2021, although individual leagues can decide whether they wish to implement it. Spain joins soccer associations in Germany and France in declaring they will allow five substitutions this season, although Premier League clubs voted against extending the rule change and will only have three changes available.

The La Liga season starts up again on Friday.

