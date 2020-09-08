Left Menu
Soccer-Aberdeen, Celtic games to host 300 fans each in pilot scheme

Premiership matches have been played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic but home fans will be allowed to attend Aberdeen's game against Kilmarnock and Ross County's face-off with Celtic on Saturday. The SPFL said the matches "will be subject to the initial pilot phase" after both home teams submitted "detailed operational plans" to accommodate spectators in the stands.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:35 IST
A maximum of 300 fans will be allowed to attend two Scottish Premiership games this weekend for the Scottish government's pilot scheme for the return of spectators to stadiums, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said on Tuesday. Premiership matches have been played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic but home fans will be allowed to attend Aberdeen's game against Kilmarnock and Ross County's face-off with Celtic on Saturday.

The SPFL said the matches "will be subject to the initial pilot phase" after both home teams submitted "detailed operational plans" to accommodate spectators in the stands. "We are pleased to have received confirmation of pilot events at two Scottish Premiership fixtures on Sept. 12, and I would like to thank the respective home clubs... for the comprehensive Return to Supporting plans," SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said in a statement https://spfl.co.uk/news/confirmation-of-fan-pilot-matches.

"We look forward to building on the successful all-sport supporter pilot at BT Murrayfield and I know that clubs take the responsibility for the safe return of supporters seriously." Aberdeen said https://www.afc.co.uk/2020/09/08/1st-test-event-confirmed-at-pittodrie tickets would be allocated through a ballot with the first 7,500 fans who have bought season tickets being given priority.

Last week, 700 spectators attended a PRO14 rugby game between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh at Murrayfield as part of a test event.

