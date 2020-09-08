Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration (CAS) ruling that female athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it. But the South African has indicated that she may continue her battle in the European and domestic courts ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo next year, vowing to "fight for human rights".

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 23:55 IST
Athletics-Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration (CAS) ruling that female athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it.

But the South African has indicated that she may continue her battle in the European and domestic courts ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo next year, vowing to "fight for human rights". Semenya approached the tribunal in May last year after CAS, sport's highest court, had ruled that the regulations of the sport's governing body World Athletics were necessary for athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) in races ranging from 400 metres to a mile to ensure fair competition.

The tribunal found the requirement of subjecting certain female athletes to drug or surgical interventions as a precondition to compete does not amount to a violation of Swiss public policy, Semenya's lawyers said in a statement on Tuesday. Testosterone increases muscle mass, strength and haemoglobin, which affects endurance.

Some competitors have said women with higher levels of the hormone have an unfair advantage. "I am very disappointed by this ruling, but refuse to let World Athletics drug me or stop me from being who I am," Semenya said in the statement.

"Excluding female athletes or endangering our health solely because of our natural abilities puts World Athletics on the wrong side of history. "I will continue to fight for the human rights of female athletes, both on the track and off the track, until we can all run free the way we were born.

"I know what is right and will do all I can to protect basic human rights, for young girls everywhere." Semenya has already indicated that she would focus on the shorter 200 metres sprint event, which falls outside of the regulations, at the Tokyo Olympic Games that were postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Semenya's lawyer, Greg Nott, suggested this was far from the end of the road. "This setback will not be the end of Caster's story," he said. "The international team (of lawyers) is considering the judgment and the options to challenge the findings in European and domestic courts."

World Athletics told Reuters they would release a statement on the ruling in due course.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan marble mine collapse kills 22; dozens battling for life

At least 22 people have been killed and dozens were battling for their lives after six units of the famed marble mines in Pakistans Ziarat Ghar mountain collapsed, causing large boulders to fall on them, according to media reports on Tuesda...

Trump to host Israel-United Arab Emirates deal-signing ceremony on Sept 15

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a Sept. 15 signing ceremony for a groundbreaking Middle East agreement normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a senior White House official said on Tuesday. As part of the de...

US sells ambassador home in Israel, securing Jerusalem move

The US Embassy said Tuesday the State Department has sold the ambassadors official residence near Tel Aviv a decision that cements the embassys controversial move to Jerusalem. In an announcement, the embassy did not identify the buyer or ...

Apple seeks damages from 'Fortnite' creator in App Store dispute

Apple Inc on Tuesday filed counter claims against Fortnite creator Epic Games asking for lost App Store fees and other damages, and seeking an order to stop the game maker from operating its own in-app payment system.Apple and Epic have bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020