Bucs' Fournette: First time in my life, I really have a QB

As for Fournette, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked on Tuesday how big of a role the running back would have in the offense during the team's season opener against the New Orleans Saints. "He'll have a solid role in this plan," Arians said of Sunday's game.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 00:49 IST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette complimented his new quarterback and likely distanced himself from all of his previous ones with one comment on Tuesday. "For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback," Fournette told reporters Tuesday.

While that's nice to hear for Tom Brady, one must consider the feelings of current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew as well as former teammates Blake Bortles, Nick Foles and Cody Kessler. Admittedly, Minshew is entering just his second season. However, Bortles guided the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game following the 2017 campaign. Heck, Foles was the Super Bowl MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles just weeks later.

Then again, Brady's resume includes six Super Bowl titles, three NFL MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections among a litany of other honors. As for Fournette, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked on Tuesday how big of a role the running back would have in the offense during the team's season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

"He'll have a solid role in this plan," Arians said of Sunday's game. "He's a very bright guy - (he) picked it up pretty quick today. Obviously, he can't do everything, but he'll have a solid role in the plan for the week." Fournette, 25, set career-high totals in rushing yards (1,152), receptions (76) and receiving yards (522) in 2019. He was limited to just three rushing touchdowns while routinely facing stacked boxes, however.

Fournette has rushed for 2,631 yards with 17 touchdowns and has 134 catches for 1,009 yards and two scores since being selected by the Jaguars with the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

