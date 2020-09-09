Left Menu
Bears place K Pineiro on injured reserve

Pineiro, who turns 25 on Sunday, made 23 of 28 field-goal attempts and 27 of 29 extra-point tries in 16 games last season. The Bears waived fellow kicker Cairo Santos on Saturday before adding him to their practice squad the following day.

The Chicago Bears placed kicker Eddy Pineiro on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. Veteran defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. was signed to fill the roster spot for the Bears, who open their season on the road against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Pineiro had been plagued with an ailing groin during training camp. He will be eligible to return after missing three weeks. Pineiro, who turns 25 on Sunday, made 23 of 28 field-goal attempts and 27 of 29 extra-point tries in 16 games last season.

The Bears waived fellow kicker Cairo Santos on Saturday before adding him to their practice squad the following day. He is expected to be added to the 53-man roster later this week. Santos, 28, played in five games last season with the Tennessee Titans but was released after missing four field goals in an Oct. 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

He converted 108 of 134 field-goal attempts in six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2014-17), Bears (2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018) and Titans. Edwards, 26, was released by New Orleans on Saturday after signing a two-year contract with the Saints in March 2019. He recorded three sacks and a forced fumble to go along with eight tackles in 14 games last season.

Edwards totaled 93 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 59 games (24 starts) with the then-Oakland Raiders (2015-17), New York Giants (2018) and Saints. The Raiders selected Edwards in the second round (35th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

