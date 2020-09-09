Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration (CAS) ruling that female athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it. But the South African has indicated that she may continue her battle in the European and domestic courts ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo next year, vowing to "fight for human rights".

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 02:39 IST
Athletics-Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration (CAS) ruling that female athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it.

But the South African has indicated that she may continue her battle in the European and domestic courts ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo next year, vowing to "fight for human rights". Semenya approached the tribunal in May last year after CAS, sport's highest court, ruled that the regulations of the sport's governing body World Athletics were necessary for athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) in races ranging from 400 metres to a mile to ensure fair competition.

The tribunal found that subjecting female athletes to drug or surgical interventions as a precondition to compete does not amount to a violation of Swiss public policy. Testosterone increases muscle mass, strength and haemoglobin, which affects endurance.

Some competitors have said women with higher levels of the hormone have an unfair advantage. "I am very disappointed by this ruling, but refuse to let World Athletics drug me or stop me from being who I am," Semenya said in the statement on Tuesday.

"Excluding female athletes or endangering our health solely because of our natural abilities puts World Athletics on the wrong side of history. "I will continue to fight for the human rights of female athletes, both on the track and off the track, until we can all run free the way we were born."

World Athletics welcomed the ruling, which they said vindicates their stance in creating a level playing field for all athletes. "Throughout this long battle, World Athletics has always maintained that its regulations are lawful and legitimate, and that they represent a fair, necessary and proportionate means of ensuring the rights of all female athletes to participate on fair and equal terms," the governing body said in a statement.

"We are very pleased that the highest court in Switzerland has now joined with the highest court in sport in endorsing World Athletics' arguments." But Semenya's lawyer, Greg Nott, suggested this was far from the end of the road for his client.

"This setback will not be the end of Caster’s story," he said. "The international team (of lawyers) is considering the judgment and the options to challenge the findings in European and domestic courts."

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK police to charge man with murder over stabbings in Birmingham

British police will charge Zephaniah McLeod, 27, with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a spate of stabbings in Birmingham City on Sunday, the Crown Prosecution Service CPS said on Tuesday.This decision was ...

S.Korea's defiant churches face backlash for hampering COVID-19 response

South Koreas latest COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a public backlash against conservative Christian churches for defying government orders aimed at preventing the diseases spread. At least a third of the 4,500 COVID-19 cases confirmed in t...

Colombia makes arrests in sex trafficking plot that lured women to China

Colombian police broke up an accused sex trafficking ring that recruited women in Colombia and forced them into prostitution in China, authorities said on Tuesday, exposing a plot of criminal deception that preyed upon poor and vulnerable w...

Soccer-Factbox on Ronaldo's Portugal career

Factbox on the Portugal career of Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored his 100th and 101st international goals on Tuesday - Makes Portugal debut in 1-0 friendly win over Kazakhstan in August 2003.- Selected for Portugals squad at Euro 2004, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020