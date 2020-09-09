Bucks' Antetokounmpo (ankle) sitting out Game 5 vs. Heat

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out Tuesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat due to his sprained right ankle. Antetokounmpo tested the ankle prior to the contest before the Bucks ruled him out. Milwaukee had listed him as questionable for the game.

Antetokounmpo faced a similar situation in Game 4 due to the ankle. He was cleared to play but reinjured the ankle with 10:18 left in the first half and didn't return. He scored 19 points in just 11 minutes. The reigning NBA MVP initially injured the ankle in Game 3.

Donte DiVincenzo moved into the starting lineup for Game 5. The top-seeded Bucks are facing elimination on Tuesday. They lost the first three games of the series but pulled out Game 4 118-115 in overtime despite the loss of Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.7 points and 13.8 rebounds in nine playoff games. He is the favorite to win his second straight MVP award. --Field Level Media