Candelario, Turnbull lead Tigers past Brewers

Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs, Spencer Turnbull pitched six shutout innings and the host Detroit Tigers cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Turnbull (4-2) allowed just three hits and struck out three with three walks for the Tigers (19-21), who had lost five of their previous six games. Jorge Bonifacio drove in two runs, Miguel Cabrera scored three runs and Willi Castro added two hits and an RBI.

Detroit second baseman Jonathan Schoop left the game in the fourth inning after being hit on his right wrist by a pitch. Milwaukee scored all of its runs in the ninth on RBI singles by Jedd Gyorko, Avisail Garcia and Omar Narvaez.

Christian Yelich reached base three times for the Brewers (18-22). Starter Adrian Houser (1-4) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. The Brewers had runners at the corners with one out in the first but didn't score.

Milwaukee's first two batters reached base in the third but again the Brewers came up empty. Turnbull induced Ben Gamel to hit into a double play, then struck out Keston Hiura. Sergio Alcantara tripled with two out in the bottom of the inning but Houser struck out Victor Reyes to end that threat.

Detroit took the lead in the fourth after Schoop's injury. Cabrera reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a groundout. He scored on Castro's single to right. The Tigers turned double plays in the third, fourth and fifth innings to keep the Brewers scoreless.

Detroit took control with five runs in the fifth. Christin Stewart led off with a walk and advanced to third on Austin Romine's single. One out later, Reyes singled to bring in Stewart. After a groundout, Cabrera walked to load the bases. Candelario followed with a single up the middle to score two more runs. After Castro singled to load the bases, Bonifacio ripped another base hit to drive in the final two runs of the inning.

Candelario made it 8-0 with his one-out homer in the seventh. His fifth homer of the season followed Cabrera's one-out walk. --Field Level Media