Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Friendship takes a backseat as Medvedev faces Rublev

Medvedev, 24, and Rublev, 22, have been good friends since taking part in Under-10 tournaments and three years ago competed alongside each other at the Next Gen ATP Finals. The two have soared up the ATP rankings and lead a strong Russian generation tipped to challenge for Grand Slam spoils.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 08:34 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Friendship takes a backseat as Medvedev faces Rublev

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev rose through the junior ranks together but the two Russians will put their friendship on hold when they meet in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Wednesday. Medvedev, 24, and Rublev, 22, have been good friends since taking part in Under-10 tournaments and three years ago competed alongside each other at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

The two have soared up the ATP rankings and lead a strong Russian generation tipped to challenge for Grand Slam spoils. Medvedev defeated Rublev in straight sets in both their previous meetings but is taking nothing for granted at Flushing Meadows.

"It's always tricky to play a friend," said Medvedev. "It's more unconsciously, because consciously you prepare for your match, try to win.

"Unconsciously you know he's your friend since eight, know him already 16 years. There are some things going on in your mentality, but you try to get rid of it." Third seed Medvedev, the only player left in the men's draw yet to drop a set, said Rublev made big improvements last year.

"I think he changed something in his mindset, in his game. Now he's one of the best players in the world," he added. Rublev, seeded 10th, said he and Medvedev were "crazy on court" when they played each other as children.

"Just throwing rackets, complaining. What I remember from him he was always one of the biggest fighters I've ever seen in my life," Rublev said. Second seed Dominic Thiem faces 21st seed Alex de Minaur of Australia in the day's other quarter-final.

In the women's draw, six-times champion Serena Williams will continue her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title when she faces Bulgarian Tsvetana Pirokova, while former world number one Victoria Azarenka plays Elise Mertens.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Android 11 highlights: Manage conversations, bubbles, device controls and more

The 11th version of the Android operating system, Android 11, has arrived and it is rolling out today on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and Realme phones with more partners and upgrading devices to receive the update over the coming mo...

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlusGoogle PixelXiaomiOppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be downloaded on Pixel 23, 3A, 4, 4A, OnePlus 8 ...

Asia summits underway amid U.S.-China friction

Southeast Asian foreign ministers kicked off a series of regional summits on Wednesday expected to seek collaboration to fight global threats, and to try to de-escalate a tit-for-tat rivalry as the worlds two biggest economies vie for influ...

Australia earns consolation T20 win vs England, back to No 1

Australia gained a consolation victory in the final match of its Twenty20 series against England to regain top spot in the formats world rankings at the expense of its fierce rival. Australia chased down its target of 146 with three balls t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020