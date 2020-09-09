Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hercog wins in Istanbul 1st round, Watson retires from match

Watson has exited in the first round of all four of her tournaments since the tennis season restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, including a first-round loss to Johanna Konta last week at the U.S. Open. Aliaksandra Sasnovich saved two match points to eliminate seventh-seeded Zarina Diyas 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:11 IST
Hercog wins in Istanbul 1st round, Watson retires from match

Polona Hercog cruised into the second round of the Istanbul Tennis Championship in the WTA Tour's return to European clay ahead of the French Open, while Heather Watson retired from her match. Hercog didn't face a single break point as she beat Turkish wild-card entry Berfu Cengiz 6-2, 6-3. The third-seeded Slovenian will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the second round.

Earlier, Watson retired from her match in the first round with what organizers said was "dizziness." Watson took a medical timeout during the match against Sara Sorribes Tormo and had her temperature taken and her blood pressure measured. The fifth-seeded British player laid on a towel on the side of the court before retiring from the match while trailing 3-2 in the first set. Sorribes Torno helped her carry her bags off the court.

Britain's PA news agency reported that Watson suffered from exhaustion and low blood sugar. Watson has exited in the first round of all four of her tournaments since the tennis season restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, including a first-round loss to Johanna Konta last week at the U.S. Open.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich saved two match points to eliminate seventh-seeded Zarina Diyas 3-6, 7-5, 6-1. Diyas served for the match at 5-2 up in the second set but Sasnovich won nine straight games to win the second set and take a 4-0 lead in the decider. Diyas remains without a win since the Australian Open in January. The Istanbul tournament was originally scheduled for April.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

LeBron sets playoff wins mark as Lakers down Rockets

LeBron James scored a team-high 36 points and became the all-time leader in NBA postseason wins as the Los Angeles Lakers claimed a 112-102 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday near Orla...

Android 11 highlights: Manage conversations, bubbles, device controls and more

The 11th version of the Android operating system, Android 11, has arrived and it is rolling out today on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and Realme phones with more partners and upgrading devices to receive the update over the coming mo...

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlusGoogle PixelXiaomiOppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be downloaded on Pixel 23, 3A, 4, 4A, OnePlus 8 ...

Asia summits underway amid U.S.-China friction

Southeast Asian foreign ministers kicked off a series of regional summits on Wednesday expected to seek collaboration to fight global threats, and to try to de-escalate a tit-for-tat rivalry as the worlds two biggest economies vie for influ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020