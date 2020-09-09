Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Summer heat could be a 'nightmare' for Tokyo Games: 2020 advisor

Even if the COVID-19 pandemic does not prevent the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead next year, the blazing summer heat in the Japanese capital could still make the Games 'a nightmare', an advisor to the organising committee has told Reuters. Although Japan enjoyed a mild summer this year, Makoto Yokohari said that the highest temperatures in a typical August -- when most of the delayed Games will take place -- could mean a dangerous mix of heat and humidity.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:42 IST
Olympics-Summer heat could be a 'nightmare' for Tokyo Games: 2020 advisor

Even if the COVID-19 pandemic does not prevent the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead next year, the blazing summer heat in the Japanese capital could still make the Games 'a nightmare', an advisor to the organising committee has told Reuters.

Although Japan enjoyed a mild summer this year, Makoto Yokohari said that the highest temperatures in a typical August -- when most of the delayed Games will take place -- could mean a dangerous mix of heat and humidity. Yokohari, a professor of environment and urban planning at the University of Tokyo, analysed data going back to the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and said he found that in the period where the Games were held, Tokyo had the highest average temperature and precipitation of any host city.

"When it comes to heat stress or heat stroke, the problem is not only the temperature but also the humidity as well," Yokohari told Reuters on Tuesday. "When you can combine these two ... Tokyo is the worst in history."

Temperatures this July, when the Olympics were due to start before the new coronavirus forced a postponement, were significantly cooler than the five-year average for the month of 30.4 degrees Celsius. With August averaging highs of 30.8 degrees Celsius and lows of 24.2 over the 30 years over his study, Yokohari said organisers should be prepared for the worst.

"The temperature was not that high so if we could have this kind of weather next year, maybe it will be okay," Yokohari added. "But, if the weather turns out like right now, or like last year, then it is going to be a nightmare."

HOTTEST TIME OF YEAR The main reason for this year's cooler July temperatures was the extended rainy season, which is often followed by the hottest time of year.

Yokohari said this was very unusual and that the rainy season in Tokyo habitually ended on or around July 20 -- three days before the Olympics are due to start. The 1964 Tokyo Olympic were held in October but for various reasons, including television deals and to avoid a clash with other major events, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) wanted the July dates kept even after postponement.

"If we could plan this postponed Olympic Games in November then I am sure the situation could be much, much better but unfortunately the IOC said 'no, no, it is going to be in July,'" said Yokohari. "Having said that, I am afraid that there isn’t going to be much we can do, especially for spectators."

Last year, in response to a particularly hot summer, the IOC acknowledged the issues Tokyo's heat would bring and moved the marathon and race walk events to the cooler northern city of Sapporo. Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, battling the heat was the major challenge for Games organisers.

"Tokyo 2020 and all the Japanese organisers are not optimistic about the summer weather in Tokyo at all," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said on Tuesday. "We will be working closely together with the key delivery partners ... to combat heat weather."

With temperatures rising around the globe, Yokohari said the Tokyo Games could be a "gamechanger". "I would say that Tokyo should be a gamechanger of the whole story because, in the future, no cities in the world will be able to host Olympic Games in summer anymore," he said. (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China, HK stocks drop on Wall St tech woes, rising Sino-U.S. tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Wednesday, following Wall Streets tech rout overnight, and as escalating Sino-U.S. relations and falling oil prices dampened risk appetite. Some mainland Chinese investors are seeking safe haven in bon...

Fitch affirms Bharat Petroleum at BBB-minus with negative outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltds BPCLs long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at BBB-minus with a negative outlook. The agency has also affirmed BPCLs senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outs...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation; Bollywood actor's death grips India with frenzied TV coverage and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...

'Best wishes for all times to come': Ajay Devgn extends birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar

Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday sent best wishes for all times to come to Akshay Kumar on his 53rd birthday. The Bol Bachchan star posted a throwback picture on Instagram along with the birthday message to the Good Newwz actor. In the picture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020