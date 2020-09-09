Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers win 10-inning slugfest against D-backs

Gavin Lux homered twice, including a three-run shot in the top of the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 12:19 IST
Dodgers win 10-inning slugfest against D-backs
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Dodgers)

Gavin Lux homered twice, including a three-run shot in the top of the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Lux went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs in his first career multi-home run game. He hadn't homered in 27 at-bats this year before Tuesday.

The Dodgers (31-12) scored four runs (two unearned) in the 10th off Diamondbacks reliever Yoan Lopez (0-1). Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers' closer, worked 1 1/3 innings for the win to improve to 3-0. However, he gave up Christian Walker's two-run home run and David Peralta's two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th before getting the final out.

Arizona (15-28) had the winning run at the plate and the tying run on base but lost its fourth consecutive game. Chris Taylor's fielder's choice grounder drove in AJ Pollock from third base in the top of the 10th. Taylor hit a bouncer to Arizona third baseman Eduardo Escobar, who dropped the ball and was too late to throw out Pollock at home plate. That gave the Dodgers a 7-6 lead.

Lux, who homered to left field in the second inning, went deep to right in the 10th. The Dodgers won despite leaving 15 runners on base, as they had 10 hits and drew 12 walks. Edwin Rios added a two-run double for the Dodgers in a four-run seventh inning that allowed them to tie the score at 6.

The Dodgers got only 2 2/3 innings from starter Walker Buehler. He hit 100 mph on the radar gun several times but appeared to be dealing with an aggravated blister and exited the game after surrendering five runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out two without issuing a walk. Daulton Varsho and Kole Calhoun homered in a five-run third inning for the Diamondbacks, who couldn't hold a 5-1 lead.

The Diamondbacks had a chance to win in the ninth, but Tim Locastro was thrown out easily at home plate to end the inning after stealing second base and taking third on an error. Locastro decided to try for home and was out by a long distance.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NCB takes Showik Chakraborty, others for medical test

Showik Chakraborty, the brother of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and other accused were taken for medical tests on Wednesday. They were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in connection with a drug case related to actor Sushant Sing...

Tennis-Carreno Busta tames erratic Shapovalov to claim place in last four

Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov 3-6 7-65 7-64 0-6 6-3 on Tuesday in a seesaw battle lasting over four hours to advance to his second U.S. Open semi-final.The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the mens quarter-fin...

Dodgers win 10-inning slugfest against D-backs

Gavin Lux homered twice, including a three-run shot in the top of the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Lux went 3-for-5 with f...

State investigators in Belarus search flat of opposition politician Znak - lawyer

The flat of Belarusian opposition politician Maxim Znak is being searched by the countrys state investigative committee, Sputnik Belarus cited Znaks lawyer as saying on Wednesday. Znak, a member of the opposition coordination council, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020