Jamal Lewis signs five-year deal with Newcastle United

ANI | Newcastle | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:14 IST
Northern Ireland defender Jamal Lewis (Photo/. Image Credit: ANI

Northern Ireland defender Jamal Lewis has signed a five-year contract with Newcastle United after playing for Norwich City. Lewis, who started his youth career with his hometown club, Luton, before joining Norwich's Academy in 2014, won a championship title-winners' medal with the East Anglian side in 2018/19 and was also named in the league's Team of the Season before further enhancing his reputation in the top flight last term.

"It was a little bit unexpected but it was something that I was obviously looking forward to when I heard that there was serious interest, so I'm delighted to be here now," Lewis said in a statement. "Newcastle's such a great club with such history and I knew it was an opportunity I would love to take with both hands," he added.

The 22-year-old defender is the third full international to join Newcastle United this week, following England forward Callum Wilson and Scotland star Ryan Fraser, whose signatures were confirmed on Monday. Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce said: "Jamal is a very exciting prospect. I watched him flourish in the Championship two years ago and he made a real fist of it in the Premier League last season. He is only 22 years old and has a wonderful future ahead of him so I hope he is a Newcastle United full-back for years to come."

"It's been a great week for us with incoming players. We have had to be patient but these players improve us, which is key," he added. Newcastle will play against West Ham in the opening game of the Premier League 2020-21 season on September 12. (ANI)

