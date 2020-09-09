Soccer-Sheffield United sign Scotland international Burke from West Brom
Sheffield United have signed Scotland winger Oliver Burke from West Bromwich Albion on a three-year deal from West Bromwich Albion, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Burke, capped 12 times by Scotland, has spent the last 18 months on loan with Celtic and La Liga side Alaves since joining West Brom from RB Leipzig in 2017.
Last season, Burke made 32 appearances for Alaves in all competitions as the club avoided relegation to finish 16th in the table. "He's had a couple of big moves in the past that haven't gone as he'd have hoped, but it's down to us now to give him a kick-start and he's got all the attributes we want and need," United manager Chris Wilder said in a statement https://www.sufc.co.uk/news/2020/september/oli-burke-signs.
Burke becomes United's fourth signing of the week following the arrivals of Ethan Ampadu, on loan from Chelsea, and Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe from Derby County.
