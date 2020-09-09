Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming-ISL plans five-week race camp in Budapest for season two

The professional International Swimming League (ISL) will hold five weeks of racing behind closed doors in Budapest in October and November before a possible final in Tokyo in December, organisers said on Wednesday. The league, bankrolled by Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Grigorishin, launched last year as a fast-paced competition with a cast of world and Olympic champions representing teams from Europe and the Americas.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:27 IST
Swimming-ISL plans five-week race camp in Budapest for season two
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

The professional International Swimming League (ISL) will hold five weeks of racing behind closed doors in Budapest in October and November before a possible final in Tokyo in December, organisers said on Wednesday.

The league, bankrolled by Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Grigorishin, launched last year as a fast-paced competition with a cast of world and Olympic champions representing teams from Europe and the Americas. Japan now also has a team, the Tokyo Frog Kings fronted by four-times Olympic breaststroke gold medallist Kosuke Kitajima, among 10 competing in season two.

Hubert Montcoudiol, head of ISL's commercial department, told a Zoom news conference that the 'solidarity camp' would feature 320 athletes with racing broadcast live to more than 80 countries. There will be five matches in October, starting on the 16th, and five in November before semi-finals from Nov. 19-22. Four teams will qualify for the final.

"We are discussing very closely with Japan, in Tokyo, to organise the final... Japan is joining ISL with a team this year so it would be fantastic to go there," said Montcoudiol. Hungary has closed its borders to foreigners since Sept. 1 to curb a rise in coronavirus cases but Montcoudiol said a comprehensive medical protocol would allow the swimmers to enter.

ISL technical director Apostolos Tsagkarakis said everyone travelling to Budapest would have to undergo two COVID-19 tests prior to departure and another on arrival. More tests would be done 48 hours later before training could start. There would then be tests every five days.

Swimmers will stay in single rooms at hotels exclusively reserved for them on Margaret Island in the Danube. Budapest had been due to host the European aquatics championships in May but they were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Tsagkarakis said the ISL would also implement a VAR (video assistant referee) system for matches with each coach able to challenge a disqualification. There will also be 'jackpot times' allowing a team to 'steal' extra points for wins by a wide margin.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

MHA grants FCRA registration to Amritsar-based organisation to receive foreign funds to run 'langar', help poor

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday allowed an Amritsar-based association to receive foreign funds to provide free food and other facilities to devotees of Golden temple. Government sources said the Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Saheb Sri Darbar...

Assam leaders switch sides ahead of assembly election

Nearly 500 people, including former BJP MLA Dilip Moran, from various political parties and social groups joined the opposition Congress on Wednesday, while almost an equal number of people joined the saffron party ahead of the assembly pol...

Cong workers raise slogans outside party office in Ajmer, express support for Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilots supporters raised slogans outside the Congress office in Ajmer as party general secretary Ajay Maken held a meeting there with local leaders. While they shouted slogans praising Pilot, an...

Bolivia refers August 2020 protests to International Criminal Court - prosecutor

The interim government of Bolivia has referred protests and blockades by opposition supporters this August ahead of the presidential vote in October to the International Criminal Court, the courts prosecutor said in a statement Wednesday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020