Sports News Roundup: Osaka beats Rogers to reach US Open semis; Steelers LB Shazier retires at 28 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Osaka beats Rogers to reach U.S. Open semis

Naomi Osaka's sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday as the Japanese continue her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows. Osaka, who was 0-3 lifetime against Rogers coming into the match, broke at love to take a 5-3 lead in the first set where Rogers hit 16 unforced errors to Osaka's five and held serve to claim the set.

Steelers LB Shazier retires at 28

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier said Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL, nearly three years after suffering a spinal cord injury. An emotional Shazier posted a video to social media to make the announcement.

Texans' Thomas, once vilified for anthem protest, sees new era of athlete activism

Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas said he believes a new era of athlete activism is taking hold four years after he made the then-risky decision to kneel down instead of standing during the pre-game U.S. National Anthem ceremony to join Colin Kaepernick's anti-racism protest. Along with a handful of other players, Thomas was among the pioneers who embraced NFL quarterback Kaepernick's protest during the anthem in 2016, weeks after police officers killed two Black Americans, Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.

MLB roundup: Dodgers rally, hang on in 10th

Gavin Lux homered twice, including a three-run shot in the top of the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Lux went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs in his first career multi-home run game. He hadn't homered in 27 at-bats this year before Tuesday.

NFL: SoFi Stadium set to kick off season without fans

NFL fans in Los Angeles have waited nearly 100 years for a new football stadium and they will have to bide their time a little longer before they can cheer on the Rams or Chargers in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners of SoFi Stadium held a "virtual" ribbon cutting ceremony for the $5 billion stadium in the Inglewood on Tuesday, but its 70,000 seats is likely to host only cardboard cutouts this season.

NFL: Political divide on athlete activism widens in the U.S. - Reuters/Ipsos poll

The political divide over athlete protests has deepened in the four years since NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Since then, Democrats and Republicans are moving further apart on the issue even as, overall, opinions have not changed drastically with more than half of Americans wanting professional athletes to be required to stand during the "Star-Spangled Banner."

Injured Hayward cleared, working with Celtics' trainers

Gordon Hayward cleared quarantine and has the green light to begin his return to the Boston Celtics. The forward can work with team trainers. He began by shedding a protective boot and walking in grass without shoes to strengthen his ankle.

China rejects call by right groups to revoke right to host Winter Olympics

China opposes attempts by groups to politicize sporting events, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, rejecting calls from human rights groups for the International Olympic Committee to reconsider Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Games. Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

NFL: League ready to tackle pandemic and protests as new season begins

The National Football League gets its turn to tackle COVID-19 and player protests when the 2020 season kicks off on Thursday, with three clubs in flashy new homes, Tom Brady calling plays for a new team and Washington searching for a new name. While North America's other pro sports leagues have blazed a trail finding ways to operate without spectators in a global pandemic, the NFL has set its own course, beginning with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans with a limited number of fans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rams CB Ramsey signs five-year extension worth reported $105 million

The Los Angeles Rams are signing cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a reported five-year, $105 million extension, making him the first defensive back in NFL history to sign a nine-figure deal. The agreement includes $71.2 million at signing, the largest guarantee ever for a defensive back, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning. Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, confirmed the details with Schefter.