Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays hoping bats heat up against Red Sox

The American League East-leading Rays (28-15) host the division rival Red Sox (15-29) in a four-game series at Tropicana Field in their last meetings of the short season, starting Thursday night in St. Petersburg. While the clubs are at opposite ends of the AL East -- Tampa Bay held a 3 1/2-game lead over Toronto entering Wednesday's games, last-place Boston trailed the Rays by 13 1/2 -- the leaders are dragging home a two-game losing streak while the Red Sox won their last time out against Philadelphia.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:43 IST
Rays hoping bats heat up against Red Sox

For the Tampa Bay Rays' struggling offense, the Boston Red Sox can't get to Florida's Gulf Coast soon enough. The American League East-leading Rays (28-15) host the division rival Red Sox (15-29) in a four-game series at Tropicana Field in their last meetings of the short season, starting Thursday night in St. Petersburg.

While the clubs are at opposite ends of the AL East -- Tampa Bay held a 3 1/2-game lead over Toronto entering Wednesday's games, last-place Boston trailed the Rays by 13 1/2 -- the leaders are dragging home a two-game losing streak while the Red Sox won their last time out against Philadelphia. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash can point to an obvious culprit for his team losing three of its last four games and seeing its division lead slip some -- quiet bats in his lineup.

Since the Rays returned from Yankee Stadium last Wednesday, the Rays won a series against the Miami Marlins and were swept in a two-game series by the Washington Nationals, and their nemesis was firmly planted at home plate. Tampa Bay won a pair of one-run games against the Marlins but dropped the middle game of the series. Nationals pitchers Max Scherzer and Anibal Sanchez held the Rays in check in losses in the nation's capital.

Over the five games, the Rays batted just .195 (32-for-164) and couldn't come through in the clutch, leaving 34 runners on base. "I think, more than anything, some nights, some days, some series you have a bunch of guys seeing the ball really well and having good at-bat after good at-bat and hitting balls hard," Cash said. "We can't find any consistency and rhythm in our lineup."

Austin Meadows, a 2019 All-Star, has watched his average nosedive from .244 to .202 in September after going 2-for-27 this month -- with 13 strikeouts and three walks and no extra-base hits or RBIs. Added Cash, "We've got a handful of guys who are not being themselves for whatever reason. They're searching for it, and that's going to happen in the course of a season."

The Rays punished Red Sox pitching in a four-game sweep last month by scoring 42 runs -- including a season-high 17 in the finale -- as they batted .364 and boomed nine homers in their lone series in Fenway Park -- setting multiple team records on the trip. Left-hander Josh Fleming (3-0, 3.52) has been a superb addition as the rotation's No. 5 starter, replacing Yonny Chirinos (Tommy John surgery) on Aug. 23. He has struck out 11 and shown keen control with just two walks in 15 1/3 innings.

Red Sox rookie Bobby Dalbec has injected a game-changing presence into manager Ron Roenicke's lineup. Rated the organization's No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline, the 25-year-old infielder has homered in four consecutive games -- the only first-year Boston player to do that, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"I've seen some great starts, but not the home runs like this," Roenicke said. "With all the things going on, it's great to see a young guy start off like that." Like Fleming, Boston's Mike Kickham (1-0, 5.40) will make his first start against the opposition Thursday in the series opener. The left-hander, who earned his first career win in relief Saturday against Toronto, will start for the first time since 2013.

The Red Sox moved Andrew Benintendi (ribcage strain) to the 45-day injured list Tuesday, basically ending the left fielder's season. He hit just .103 (4-for-39) and injured himself while tripping as he ran the bases. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed as violence spills from Mexico protest against water flow to U.S.

Two people died in a gunfight with Mexicos military police near a protest at a dam that diverts water to the United States, the National Guard said on Wednesday, as tensions rose between protesters and officials in the drought-hit region. M...

Delhi violence: Court dismisses bail plea of murder accused

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of a man arrested in a murder case relating to violence that rocked northeast Delhi in February. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the plea of accused Mohd Saleem Khan after h...

General says US cutting troops in Iraq to 3,000 this month

The United States is reducing its troop presence in Iraq this month from 5,200 to 3,000, the top American commander for the Middle East said Wednesday, as President Donald Trump tries to make good on his campaign promise to get America out ...

Motor racing-Perez to leave Racing Point at end of F1 season

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, he and the team announced on Wednesday. The news followed speculation that four times world champion Sebastian Vettel is poised to join the Canadian-o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020