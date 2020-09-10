Broncos' Fangio not counting out Miller for season - yet

Left Menu
The devastating ankle injury sustained by Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller leaves little room for optimism, however coach Vic Fangio said the team isn't ready to count him out for the season. If you saw the video, you'd think nothing happened, but it did." Broncos quarterback Drew Lock said the team was devastated by Miller's injury.

The devastating ankle injury sustained by Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller leaves little room for optimism, however coach Vic Fangio said the team isn't ready to count him out for the season. "There's a chance (that he misses the 2020 season). It's too early to say for sure. He's definitely out for a while," Fangio said Wednesday.

Miller is seeking a second opinion from noted foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. Miller likely will need surgery, which Fangio said would happen "sooner rather than later" should the second opinion agree with the initial diagnosis. "It was a normal play," Fangio said of when Miller was injured during Tuesday's practice. "He just rushed around the edge and never hit the ground and never looked bad. If you saw the video, you'd think nothing happened, but it did."

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock said the team was devastated by Miller's injury. "Without a doubt, it's a punch in the gut for everybody just knowing how good of a teammate he is and how good of a leader he is for this team," Lock said. "Personally, for him, I talked to him a lot in the offseason. He was gunning, he was ready to go. He was extremely excited. It was a new focus from Von.

"I think when you almost hit double digits (in seasons), it becomes real life for you, and he was excited. It hurts our team and our spirits with just how much we cared for the guy. Life goes on. He's going to work to get back on the field as fast as possible and we have to work to win games." Miller, 31, has a base salary of $17.5 million this season, the fifth of a six-year, $114 million deal he signed in July of 2016.

The eight-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl MVP has a franchise-record 106 sacks for the Broncos in nine seasons since being the No. 2 overall choice of the 2011 NFL Draft. Miller also has 490 tackles, 26 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Miller has two career touchdowns -- one on an interception and one on a fumble.

Last season, Miller had eight sacks. That total was the second lowest of his career. His high was 18.5 in 2012. The Broncos open the season on Monday night against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

--Field Level Media

