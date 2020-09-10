Lightning slip past Isles on last-minute goal

Nikita Kucherov scored a buzzer-beater for the game-winning goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning dropped the New York Islanders 2-1 Wednesday night in Edmonton to claim Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tampa Bay, which played the bulk of the game without top scorer Brayden Point, leads the best-of-seven series 2-0. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday.

With overtime looming, Ryan McDonagh sent a cross-ice pass to Kucherov at the right circle and he ripped sharp-angled shot for the winner with 8.8 seconds remaining. Goalie Andre Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for Tampa Bay, which got a first-period goal from Victor Hedman.

New York's Matt Martin opened the game's scoring, and Varlamov stopped 19 shots. Late in the first period, Point fell awkwardly into the boards while pursued by a couple of defenders. He took a couple of shifts early in the second period but lacked zip in his stride on one scoring chance before he headed to the bench and went to the dressing room.

Point leads the Lightning in the postseason with eight goals and 23 points. Before Wednesday, he was riding a seven-game point scoring streak in which he collected four goals and 16 points. He notched two goals and three assists Monday in the series opener. Tampa Bay was also without Alex Killorn for the bulk of the game after he was handed a major penalty and game misconduct 5:55 into the clash for boarding Brock Nelson. The Lightning only dressed 11 forwards, so they had just nine for the majority of the game.

Coming off the 8-2 thrashing they suffered in the series opener, the Islanders were looking for an early boost and received it when Martin opened the scoring 84 seconds in for his fifth goal of the playoffs. It was the first time since Game 2 of their second-round series versus the Boston Bruins that the Lightning trailed in a game.

However, Hedman tied the clash with 95 seconds remaining the opening frame. With the shots 12-3 in the Islanders' favor at that point, Tampa Bay's Barclay Goodrow cleanly won the faceoff in New York territory, pulling it back to Hedman at the point. Hedman's long shot found the mark for his seventh goal of the postseason -- all of them in the past 10 games. Hedman is also riding a four-game goal-scoring streak.

