Urias, Brewers flex muscles in 19-0 romp over Tigers

Luis Urias drove in five runs and Corbin Burnes gave up one hit in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers cruised to a 19-0 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. Boyd retired the next two batters on groundouts. The extra-base hit parade continued into the next inning as Gyorko led off with his sixth homer of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:16 IST
Luis Urias drove in five runs and Corbin Burnes gave up one hit in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers cruised to a 19-0 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. Burnes (3-0) struck out 11 while collecting his third straight win for the Brewers (19-22). Tyrone Taylor had four hits, including his first homer, while scoring and driving in three runs apiece.

Orlando Arcia also had four hits and scored three runs, while Avisail Garcia scored three runs and drove in two more and Jedd Gyorko hit a pair of solo homers. Ryan Braun also homered among his three hits and drove in three runs. Matthew Boyd gave up seven runs on eight hits in three-plus innings for the Tigers (19-22).

The Brewers rocked Boyd with four extra-base hits in the second inning and took a 3-0 lead. Arcia, Urias and Taylor ripped consecutive doubles, but Urias was thrown out trying to steal third prior to Taylor's hit. Jacob Nottingham walked before Garcia doubled to left, driving in Taylor and Nottingham. Boyd retired the next two batters on groundouts.

The extra-base hit parade continued into the next inning as Gyorko led off with his sixth homer of the season. Nottingham blasted his second homer of the season in the fourth to make it 6-0. Taylor drew a leadoff walk prior to the long ball. Milwaukee added another run before the inning was through when Braun delivered a two-out, RBI single off John Schreiber.

Burnes retired the first 13 batters he faced. Willi Castro ended that streak with his triple into the right-center gap. Burnes struck out the next two batters to keep the Tigers off the board. Christian Yelich's RBI double off Schreiber, which drove in Garcia, sparked Milwaukee's five-run sixth. Rony Garcia replaced Schreiber but the Brewers continued to pile up the runs. Urias hit a bases-loaded double to drive in three more runs and Taylor knocked in Urias with a double to make it 12-0.

Braun's third homer this season, a two-run blast, capped Milwaukee's three-run seventh. Gyorko smacked his second homer of the game in the ninth. --Field Level Media

