Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees down Jays, end five-game skid

Gleyber Torres had a home run, a double and four RBIs, and the New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Wednesday night to salvage the finale of a three-game series in Buffalo.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:36 IST
Yankees down Jays, end five-game skid

Gleyber Torres had a home run, a double and four RBIs, and the New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Wednesday night to salvage the finale of a three-game series in Buffalo. Deivi Garcia (1-1), a 21-year-old making his third career major league start, allowed two runs, five hits and no walks while striking out six in seven innings.

The right-hander made his longest major league start to earn his first win. The Yankees (22-21) ended a five-game losing streak with their sixth victory in their past 21 games.

The Blue Jays (24-19) had a three-game winning streak stopped. They have won 10 of their past 15 games and hold a two-game lead over the Yankees for second place in the American League East. Torres and DJ LeMahieu hit solo home runs for the Yankees.

Derek Fisher hit a two-run home run for the Blue Jays. Toronto starter Tanner Roark allowed two runs, two hits and three walks in four innings. The right-hander struck out three. Ross Stripling (3-3) gave up three runs in 3 1/3 relief innings to take the loss.

Torres led off the second with his second homer. In the bottom of the inning, Jonathan Villar hit a one-out infield single and Fisher hit his first homer with two outs. LeMahieu led off the third with his fifth home run.

Stripling replaced Roark in the fifth and promptly yielded three runs. Tyler Wade led off with a single, took second on a groundout and scored on Luke Voit's single. Aaron Hicks walked, and Torres hit a two-run double with two outs. Zack Britton pitched around a single in the bottom of the eighth.

Sean Reid-Foley pitched the top of the ninth for Toronto. LeMahieu reached first on an error, took second on a groundout, then stole third. After Hicks walked, LeMahieu scored on Clint Frazier's single. Hicks scored from third on a groundout by Torres. Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth.

Before the game, the Blue Jays put first baseman Rowdy Tellez on the injured list due to a right knee strain. Outfielder Billy McKinney was recalled. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese fighter jets buzz Taiwan for a second day as tensions rise

Chinese fighter jets approached Taiwan on Thursday for the second day in a row, the islands defense ministry said, urging China to stop destroying regional peace in a further ratcheting up of tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Chin...

Dominic Thiem becomes first Austrian to reach US Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem on Thursday became the first Austrian ever to reach the semifinals of the US Open. In the quarter-final match against Alex de Minaur, Thiem secured a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over his opponent. De Minaur, 21, was bidding to become th...

Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies

People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all thanks to dozens of wildfires throughout the We...

US spacecraft named after late Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla

An American commercial cargo spacecraft bound for the International Space Station has been named after fallen NASA astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space, for her key contributions to human spaceflight. Northrop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020