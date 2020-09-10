Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiner-Falefa raps four hits as Rangers dump Angels

Kiner-Falefa had a double in the fourth inning and singles in the first, fifth and sixth, raising his season average to .322, tied for fourth in the American League. The Angels (17-27) got a home run from Matt Thaiss, his first of the season, but otherwise missed opportunities, going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 10:28 IST
Kiner-Falefa raps four hits as Rangers dump Angels

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had four hits, including one during a five-run fifth inning, leading the Texas Rangers to a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas. Kiner-Falefa had a double in the fourth inning and singles in the first, fifth and sixth, raising his season average to .322, tied for fourth in the American League.

The Angels (17-27) got a home run from Matt Thaiss, his first of the season, but otherwise missed opportunities, going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Rangers reliever John King (1-0), the third of seven pitchers used by Texas, gave up one unearned run in two innings to get the victory, the first of his major league career in just his second game. Angels starter Julio Teheran (0-3) took the loss.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Rangers starter Kyle Cody when Andrelton Simmons led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Anthony Rendon. Cody, making just his second start of the season coming off Tommy John surgery, was finished after 2 1/3 innings and 55 pitches. He allowed the one run on three hits and three walks, leaving in the third inning after he walked the bases loaded with one out.

Jesse Chavez, though, escaped any damage by striking out Shohei Ohtani and getting Albert Pujols on a flyout. The Angels scored an unearned run in the fourth inning off King, thanks to shortstop Anderson Tejada's throwing error, taking a 2-0 lead.

Teheran cruised through the first three innings, allowing only a single while keeping the Rangers (15-27) off the scoreboard. But in the fourth, Texas cut its deficit to 2-1 on Nick Solak's RBI single, then broke the game open in the fifth and knocking Teheran out of the game. Teheran and two Angels relievers combined to give up four hits, three walks and one hit batter as the Rangers pushed across five runs for a 6-2 lead.

The Rangers added a run in the sixth when Kiner-Falefa and Leody Taveras pulled off a double steal, Taveras stealing home. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wild weather this year shows growing impact of climate change, scientists say

The planet is showing signs its in peril. In recent weeks, the world has seen ferocious wildfires in the U.S. West, torrential rains in Africa, weirdly warm temperatures on the surface of tropical oceans, and record heat waves from Californ...

2 COVID-19 positive undertrials flee from hospital in UP

Two undertrials undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital here on Thursday managed to flee breaking the bathroom window, police said. Rape accused, Rajju and Brijlal, escaped at about 4 am from the hospital, Superintendent of Police Ankit M...

Govt policies have caused 'loss of crores of jobs', 'historic fall' in GDP: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the policies of the Centre have caused loss of crores of jobs and appealed to people to make the Modi government listen to their voice. He urged people to be a part of the Congresss Spea...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Global death tollThe global death toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million, according to a Reuters tally. An average of more th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020