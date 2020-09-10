Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs try to get back on track against Reds

"I feel good with where I'm at now and I'll take the ball (Thursday) and go out there, give it what I've got and walk away from it with my head held high." Cincinnati (19-24) needs Gray to be sharp as it continues a desperate push to climb back toward .500 and challenge for a spot in the expanded playoffs.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:14 IST
Cubs try to get back on track against Reds

The Chicago Cubs will try to win their series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. The Cubs (25-19) are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Reds, which marked their first shutout defeat of the season. They won the series opener by the same 3-0 score. The Cubs remain in first place in the National League Central with a 2 1/2-game edge over the second-place St. Louis Cardinals.

Chicago has lost five of its past eight games and struggled at the plate during much of that stretch. The Cubs' job might not get any easier as Reds right-hander Sonny Gray (5-2, 3.19 ERA) prepares to take the mound. Gray, 30, is looking to bounce back from one of the worst performances of his career. He failed to get out of the first inning Sept. 1 against the Cardinals, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while recording only two outs.

The Reds responded by pushing Gray's next scheduled start back by four days. He says he feels rested and ready. "I moved on from it a long time ago," Gray said to reporters. "I feel good with where I'm at now and I'll take the ball (Thursday) and go out there, give it what I've got and walk away from it with my head held high."

Cincinnati (19-24) needs Gray to be sharp as it continues a desperate push to climb back toward .500 and challenge for a spot in the expanded playoffs. The Reds sit in fourth place in the NL Central, but they are only three games behind the Cardinals for second place and a guaranteed postseason berth. Gray is 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA in seven career starts against the Cubs. He has 50 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings.

Chicago will counter with a young right-hander in Adbert Alzolay (0-1, 2.08 ERA), who is scheduled to make his third start of the season and the fifth start of his career. He threw 78 pitches in his most recent outing Saturday against St. Louis but lasted only 2 2/3 innings as he gave up two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out four. Alzolay, 25, pitched one scoreless inning of relief against the Reds on Aug. 29.

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward will look for success against Gray after going 1-for-3 on Wednesday in his return from a scary weekend incident in which he went to a nearby hospital for tests. He left Sunday's game because of lightheadedness and shortness of breath but was cleared. "It feels good to be back in the lineup," Heyward said. "I feel a lot better mentally, physically, knowing that I was in good hands."

Meanwhile, the Reds are doing their best to stay relaxed despite the fact that time is running out on the season. "We are where we are and we just need to play loose, play easy," Gray said. "I mean, what's the worst thing that can happen at this point, you know? Not make the playoffs? Well, we're not in there right now, you know.

"It is unfortunate that we are where we are, but at the end of the day, we can't give up as a team. We can't. We still have games. I hope the fans are still watching them. We are where we are, and we put ourselves there and we'll see if we can dig ourselves out of it. We've got to try." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China bars media coverage of Disney's 'Mulan' after Xinjiang backlash - sources

Chinese authorities have told major media outlets not to cover Walt Disney Cos release of Mulan, in an order issued after controversy erupted overseas over the films links with the Xinjiang region, four people familiar with matter told Reut...

EU must consider "severe" sanctions on Turkey, Greece says

European Union leaders should impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey for a limited time if Ankara does not remove its military vessels and gas drilling ships from waters off Cyprus, Greeces deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.The s...

India's largest Piggery Mission launched in Meghalaya

Indias largest piggery mission worth Rs 209 crores, was launched in Meghalaya by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Thursday. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said A moment of pride a...

Turkey-Cyprus dispute holding up EU's Belarus sanctions, diplomats say

European Union sanctions on Belarus are being delayed by a separate dispute between Cyprus and Turkey over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, four EU diplomats said, in the latest sign of paralysis in the blocs foreign policy.EU...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020