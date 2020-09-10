Left Menu
Players need to get used to saliva ban: Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer and Mumbai Indians (MI), Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan said that players need to be careful on the field and get used to not using saliva on the ball.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:43 IST
Mumbai Indians, Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former India pacer and Mumbai Indians (MI), Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan said that players need to be careful on the field and get used to not using saliva on the ball. It was due to the coronavirus that the International Cricket Council came out with a fresh set of rules and that includes the saliva ban.

"Cricket balls and all that, yes, we have to be little careful of and get used to not using the saliva as well. So old habits, at time, just creeps in as bowlers so we will have to be mindful of that," Zaheer said in a video posted by MI on Twitter. According to Zaheer, players need to find their own mental space and adapt to the new playing regime during the times of pandemic.

"When you are a professional athlete you have to find a way of keeping that mental space which you like to be in. It varies individually so that is something which every individual has to take care of and own that individual space," the veteran speedster said. "I would not say that it is going to be difficult as such it is just a matter of getting used to the new routines and the preparation routines are going to change. You have to keep up with that. It just feels good to be back again out on the field," Zaheer added.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the tournament opener on September 19.Interestingly, it will also be the first time that now-retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni will walk onto the pitch after first taking a sabbatical post India's exit from the 2019 World Cup in the semi-final and then calling it a day on August 15 this year. (ANI)

